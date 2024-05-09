New York Mets Outfielder Upset With Current Role ‘I Want to Play'
The 18-18 New York Mets have stayed afloat to start the season. While there’s been a mixture of horrible and great play, the Mets find themselves about average through nearly 40 games.
With a quiet offseason, especially for Steve Cohen, one of the biggest moves this Winter was landing Harrison Bader. The former New York Yankees outfielder has been a steady big leaguer and signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract to head back home in his native New York.
Bader, however, has seen a lack of a role this season. He’s played in 30 games, slashing .280/.314/.340 with one home run. While he hasn’t been great, he also hasn’t been the reason New York has struggled for parts of the season.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Mets players receive the lineup the night before games but Bader doesn’t check it until he gets to the field. He doesn’t want it to affect his sleep if he’s not in the starting lineup.
Puma reports that manager Carlos Mendoza texted him on Monday telling him he wouldn’t be starting in the next game, causing the near 30-year-old to be benched for the second straight game.
Signing a $10 million contract, the right-handed hitter expected a larger role this season. Instead, he finds himself on the bench this week.
“I don’t handle it well, I can tell you that,” Bader said.
He appeared in the game off the bench, replacing DJ Steward in left field. Bader went 0-2 in the team's 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
While he understands this is a business and the front office and coaching staff need to do what they feel is right for the team, he wants to play.
“I want to win, but I want to play,” Bader told reporters.
It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. He’s already made it clear that he’s frustrated and it’s only been a few games with him out of the lineup.