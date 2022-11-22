Skip to main content

New York Mets Prioritizing Jacob deGrom, Yankees Showing Interest

The Mets are prioritizing Jacob deGrom, but the Yankees are one of the teams showing interest.
According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Yankees recently requested Jacob deGrom's medical reports.

In addition to the Yankees, the only other known clubs that are interested include the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves.

As Martino noted, just because the Yankees requested deGrom's medicals, it doesn't mean they're going to necessarily pursue the ace.

The Mets believe deGrom will re-sign with them as long as they are close to any external offers the two-time Cy Young Award winner receives, per The New York Post.

The Mets are said to be prioritizing both deGrom and center fielder Brandon Nimmo, whose market is robust.

New York already got one big signing out of the way this offseason, retaining closer Edwin Diaz on a historic $102 million contract.

They will now make a strong effort to keep deGrom and Nimmo in Queens. But both deals will be costly.

In case deGrom leaves, the Mets have spoken with Justin Verlander over zoom, per The Athletic, and have met with Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga. They've also engaged with Carlos Rodon's camp as well.

Justin Verlander Could be Possibility if Mets Lose Jacob deGrom

- Mets Hope to Re-Sign Adam Ottavino

- MLB Insider Predicts Brandon Nimmo Contract in Free Agency

