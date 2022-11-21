Justin Verlander Could be Possibility if New York Mets Lose Jacob deGrom

The Mets are doing their due diligence on the starting pitching market in case they lose superstar ace Jacob deGrom in free agency.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mets spoke with future Hall of Fame ace Justin Verlander over zoom last week.

Verlander, who just captured the third Cy Young Award of his career, could be reunited with Mets ace Max Scherzer, his teammate on the Detroit Tigers from 2011-2014. The only catch is that Verlander is turning 40 and Scherzer will be 39 in July, which is a risk across a full season when your top two aces are that high in the age department.

The Mets have several holes to fill in their rotation with deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker all being free agents. As Rosenthal also reported, New York met with Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and have been in touch with righty Jameson Taillon. As a source told Inside the Mets, the Mets have spoken with lefty starter Carlos Rodon's camp as well.

The New York Post reported over the weekend that the Mets believe deGrom prefers to stay in New York as long as the team presents a similar offer as other clubs. DeGrom is expected to draw a contract of at least $40 million average annual value.

For now, Verlander, and others, remain possible for the Mets if they lose deGrom to another team this offseason.

