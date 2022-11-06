New York Mets Re-Sign Edwin Diaz to Record-Setting Contract

The trumpets show will go on.

The New York Mets have re-signed closer Edwin Diaz to a record-setting five-year, $102 million contract, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale was the first to report on this news.

As Jon Heyman reported, Diaz's contract includes a $12 million signing bonus, an opt out after three years and a full no-trade clause.

Diaz's deal is the most money for a reliever in MLB history, surpassing Aroldis Chapman's $86 million contract.

Diaz is coming off a historic season for the Mets, in which he posted a 1.31 ERA, 32 saves and 17.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

The 28-year-old is also very marketable due to his walk out song "Narco" by Timmy Trumpet.

The Mets were said to be prioritizing Diaz and center fielder Brandon Nimmo with free agency set to officially begin on Thursday. New York was able to retain Diaz before he was able to talk figures with any other teams. Now, Nimmo could be next on their list.

Read More:

- These Hitters Fit What Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades

- Mark Canha: Jacob deGrom 'Wants to Come Back' to Mets

- Should New York Mets Pursue Andrew Chafin?

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.