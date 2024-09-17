New York Mets' Starter Open to Bullpen Role if Ace Returns
Despite a recent string of strong outings, this New York Mets' starting pitcher is open to a bullpen role if the team's ace returns this season.
Lefty starting pitcher Jose Quintana spoke to Dan Martin of The New York Post prior to the Mets' crushing 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, and shared that he is willing to move to the bullpen if Kodai Senga makes it back from his calf injury in the final days of the regular season.
"My focus is on the next start, but I think when Senga comes back, he's gonna help us a lot, so whatever way I can help, I will do it," Quintana told The Post. “It’s not a big deal. Right now, it’s not a time to be about myself. It’s about the team. If it’s good for the team, I’m open to doing it.”
Senga is eligible to come off the IL on September 25. At that point, the Mets will have five games remaining in the regular season, two against the Atlanta Braves and a three-game set versus the Milwaukee Brewers.
President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said on Saturday that he was "optimistic" about a Senga return, and the team is likely to use the right-hander as a starter given that is the role he is comfortable in.
After a shoulder strain and triceps issue kept him out for the first four months of the season, Senga went down with a calf strain against the Braves on July 26 in his lone start of the campaign.
Due to suffering a lower body injury, Senga has had the ability to keep his arm active during his recovery. However, there won't be enough time for the ace to stretch out as a starter, so if he does return, the Mets will likely need to piggyback a long reliever behind him.
Quintana has not pitched out of the bullpen since 2021.
Although Quintana has endured an up-and-down season, the southpaw has allowed just one earned run over his last four starts (25 innings) to lower his ERA to 3.91 on the year. The 35-year-old is scheduled to make his next start on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
Regardless of his recent success, Quintana is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Mets lockdown a spot in the postseason.
“It’s a little bit different pitching from the bullpen because the game is quicker and you have to be ready,’’ Quintana said. “I’ve been in that position before. Right now, I want to win. I don’t care how.”
With 12 games left to play, the Mets currently sit one-game ahead of the Braves in the third and final NL Wild Card spot. They're also just a game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second position.