Where the Mets can pivot after losing out on Kyle Tucker

Another free target is off the board for the New York Mets.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported late Thursday evening that All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Robert Murray of FanSided later revealed the deal is worth $240 million over four years with opt-outs after the second and third years; $30 million will be deferred.

BREAKING: Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2026

The Mets offered Tucker a total of four-years, $220 million, as reported by MLB analyst Jim Duquette.

Tucker spent last season with the Chicago Cubs after he was traded from the Houston Astros to the Windy City. He appeared in 136 games for Chicago, slashing .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and 25 stolen bases. Tucker was also named the starting right fielder for the National League in the All-Star Game.

New York certainly made its interest known in the 28-year-old this offseason. It was reported this week that they offered Tucker a contract worth $120–140 million over three years which was then bumped up to a four-year deal. Instead, Tucker is heading to the West Coast to play for the Dodgers, who will look to become the first team to win three straight titles since the New York Yankees did from 1998-2000.

Dodgers, OF Kyle Tucker reportedly agree to deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/9leXoqVCCC — MLB (@MLB) January 16, 2026

Where do the Mets go from here?

It has been a rough offseason for the Mets so far. It began when the ballclub traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for infielder Marcus Semien back in November. Then, during the pivotal Winter Meetings, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz inked a three-year, $69 million deal with the aforementioned Dodgers on December 10, followed by homegrown first baseman Pete Alonso signing a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles less than 24 hours later; the Amazins' also traded utility man Jeff McNeil to the Athletics on December 22.

While Semien brings a Gold Glove to Flushing and the Mets did sign veteran infielder Jorge Polanco to a two-year contract, New York is in desperate need of a perennial bat in their lineup, particularly an outfielder to go along with Juan Soto. The current outfielders on the Mets' 40-man roster are the aforementioned Soto, Tyrone Taylor, Nick Morabito and Jared Young.

A potential pivot for New York could be Cody Bellinger, who is still on the market despite a great first season with the Yankees last year. While the Mets have reportedly been in talks with the 30-year-old this winter, Bellinger is reportedly seeking a seven-year deal, and there is still a chance he could return to the Yankees despite the two sides being in a stalemate.

The Mets could also seek to trade for an outfielder, possibly Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, a name that swirled around them during last season's trade deadline. The ballclub could also look to promote top outfield prospect Carson Benge to the major leagues for the first time this season, especially after David Stearns made it clear he would have a chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Nonetheless, it has been a grueling offseason for the Mets, and only time will tell what they will do next after missing out on another free agent target.

