Why the Mets need to go all-in this offseason

The waiting game continues for the New York Mets in regards to outfielder Kyle Tucker, who has an offer in hand from them worth roughly $50 million a year over four years. A decision is expected from Tucker in the coming days as he is weighing a longer-term offer from the Toronto Blue Jays at a lower annual salary while the Los Angeles Dodgers are hanging around the periphery of talks.

The Mets, according to a source, have a four-year offer on the table for Kyle Tucker. @JimDuquetteGM first suggested yesterday the Mets had possibly offered that length. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) January 15, 2026

With David Stearns looking to avoid handing out too many long-term contracts, the Mets are looking to use Steve Cohen's financial muscle to try and pull off an unprecedented free agent move: getting the top position player on the market to take a shorter-term deal because the average salary is too good to refuse.

“The Mets’ staggering $50 million per-year offer to the star free-agent outfielder is over four seasons.”



A $200 million dollar offer over 4 years. Credit the Mets for their aggressiveness here, they are firmly in the race as we approach a decision. — Michael Marino (@MarinoMLB) January 15, 2026

Even if Tucker accepts Cohen's offer, he wouldn't be the highest-paid position player on the Mets. Juan Soto's 15-year contract pays him an average annual salary of $51 million, meaning the Mets would have a pair of $50 million a year corner outfielders on their roster if Tucker signs.

Folks involved say a deal for No. 1 free agent Kyle Tucker could come as soon as today. Ex teammates guess he’d prefer Toronto over an even bigger market (and like spring near Tampa). Mets offered $50M-a-year deal. Dodgers are used to winning. Anyone else is a major upset. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 15, 2026

The question remains whether or not Tucker is placing more of an emphasis on a higher annual salary or longer-term financial security, which is the big separator between the offers from the Mets and Blue Jays. One thing that has become clear, however, is that future free agent classes may have motivated the Mets to be more aggressive in their pursuit of Tucker now.

The Mets Likely Won't Be As Aggressive With Free Agent Hitters Until 2028

One of the biggest benefits of having Cohen as an owner is that he is willing to throw his money around as a weapon to get deals done. Besides the Juan Soto signing, Cohen has also demonstrated a willingness to offer higher salaries to players on short term deals in the past, landing both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander with such a strategy early in his ownership tenure.

Cohen has also indicated in the past that he doesn't view going over the luxury tax by a dollar as a smart strategy, so if the Mets are exceeding luxury tax thresholds they might as well go all out to land top talent. The Dodgers have approached the luxury tax this way as well, often preferring to spend more for elite talent than simply stacking the middle of the roster with good but not great veterans on short term deals.

Tucker is the last truly elite free agent hitter set to hit the free agent market for a while. The 2026 free agent class is headlined by infielders Jazz Chisholm and Nico Hoerner, who are good players that would not be tremendous roster fits for the Mets as presently constructed. 2027's hitter group is highlighted by first baseman Yandy Diaz and outfielder Steven Kwan, whose unique skill sets make splash contracts like the Tucker pursuit highly unlikely.

The next time potentially elite hitters are set to reach free agency is after the 2027 season, when Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson, Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. and Detroit's Riley Greene could all hit the market. All of those players could also conceivably sign extensions with their current clubs between now and then, making the waiting game a poor strategy if the Mets are looking to make a big impact on their everyday lineup.

There will be opportunities for Cohen to flex his wallet in the starting pitching market next winter, when the class includes Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal, Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta, Toronto's Kevin Gausman and Atlanta's Chris Sale. Finding a hitter as good as Tucker won't happen again anytime soon, which explains why the Mets are pushing hard to land him now.

Tucker is the one hitter conceivably available for just money that could offer true protection for Soto in the Mets' lineup while also adding value to the 2026 position player grouping. Taking a shot on Tucker now makes the most sense for the Mets since fewer quality hitters will make their way out to the market for several years.

