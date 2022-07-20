Skip to main content

MLB Pipeline says New York Mets had Best Haul in Draft

The New York Mets went into the 2022 draft with a chance to replenish their farm system, and knocked it out of the park.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline gave the Mets the No. 1 draft haul honors of all 30 teams on Wednesday.

After failing to sign their first round pick, Kumar Rocker, last year, the Mets received a compensation pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

“The Mets spent just $4.3 million on their (2021) Draft, the second-lowest total in baseball, and came away with just one player ranked in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100,” Callis said. “But they should feel much better about their 2022 effort.”

New York selected Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada with the No. 11 overall pick and Mississippi State commit Jett Williams at No. 14 in a strong first round. Williams told Inside the Mets that he intends to sign his contract with the Mets this week. 

Overall, the Mets ended up with seven of the top 250 draft prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Other than first rounders Parada and Williams, the team selected Tennessee Volunteers pitcher Blade Tidwell, a mid-to-late first round hopeful, at No. 52 in the second round.

Nick Morabito (No. 91 draft prospect), Brandon Sproat (No. 117 draft prospect), Jacob Reimer (No. 103 draft prospect) and D’Andre Smith (No. 189 draft prospect) all saw their names get picked by New York as well.

After the Mets, MLB ranks the Colorado Rockies, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres with the best draft hauls.

