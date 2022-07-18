Skip to main content

Report: New York Mets to 'Explore' Trade for Juan Soto

New York Mets to "explore" trade for Juan Soto.

It won't be cheap or easy to land superstar Juan Soto, who the Washington Nationals have made available after he rejected their recent 15-year, $440 million extension offer.

Although it seems like a pipe dream that Nationals GM Mike Rizzo would ever trade Soto to an NL East rival, the Mets will at least attempt to explore a possible deal. 

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets, along with the Yankees, will both look into a potential trade for Soto.

That said, Heyman listed the Mets at 30-1 odds of landing Soto, given the Nationals are looking for a return that would include the top four prospects from a team's system, young major league talent and could ask a trade partner to take on Patrick Corbin's substantial contract (owed over $60 million through 2024). 

Tack on the fact that the Mets are a division rival of the Nationals, along with New York's unwillingness to part with their top prospects, specifically Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty. All of these factors point towards a trade for Soto between the Mets and Nationals being highly unrealistic. 

At 23-years-old, Soto is a generational talent and destined to receive the largest contract in baseball history. Regarding whether this comes before or after he hits free agency after the 2024 season remains to be seen. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets are one of the few teams that has the money to dish out a record-setting deal for Soto. While a trade for the young star appears to be very unlikely, New York plans on exploring this avenue - and rightfully so. 

Read More:

- What Would it Take for Mets to Land Juan Soto?

- Colin Holderman Developing Into Reliable Bullpen Option for Mets

- Mets Interested in Re-Signing These Pending Free Agents

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Juan SotoPatrick CorbinNew York Mets

Read More

Report: New York Mets to 'Explore' Trade for Juan Soto

just now

New York Mets Select Kevin Parada, Jett Williams in 1st-Round of MLB Draft

13 hours ago

New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil to Start All-Star Game

20 hours ago
Kevin Parada is congratulated by Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, after he was selected by the New York Mets as the 11th player in the MLB draft at XBOX Plaza at LA Live on July 17, 2022.
News

New York Mets Select Kevin Parada, Jett Williams in 1st-Round of MLB Draft

By Rob Piersall13 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) drops the bat after hitting an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil to Start All-Star Game

By Pat Ragazzo20 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonzo (20) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a grand slam against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Citi Field.
News

Pete Alonso Sets Another New York Mets Franchise Record

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

What Would it Take for New York Mets to Land Juan Soto?

By Pat RagazzoJul 17, 2022
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
News

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Update: Jacob deGrom

By Pat RagazzoJul 16, 2022
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Colin Holderman (35) pitches the ball against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.
News

Colin Holderman Developing Into Reliable Bullpen Option for New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJul 16, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Trevor May (65) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Trevor May

By Pat RagazzoJul 16, 2022
Jul 6, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a three-home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the tenth inning at Great American Ball Park.
News

Report: New York Mets Interested in Re-Signing These Pending Free Agents

By Pat RagazzoJul 16, 2022