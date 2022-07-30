Skip to main content
Yankees Eyeing Ex-New York Mets SP Noah Syndergaard

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees Eyeing Ex-New York Mets SP Noah Syndergaard

Yankees eyeing ex-New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

A former Mets pitcher looks to be a prime trade target as the Aug. 2 trade deadline rapidly approaches — and he might see a return to New York.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported Friday that the New York Yankees are interested in Los Angeles Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard, though he was initially seen as their third choice behind now former Cincinnati Reds’ star Luis Castillo and A’s big arm, Frankie Montas.

Fast forward to Friday night, Castillo got sent to the Seattle Mariners for a haul of top prospects, and the Yankees now shifted their focus to Montas.

In addition to Montas, Syndergaard could be a nice depth piece for the Yankees, in addition to a bigger fish. However, he is making a hefty penny this season: $21 million, and It's unknown how much is still owed to him. 

Additionally, Heyman notes that scouts do think Syndergaard's stuff is a little “down” from his time with the Mets.

Syndergaard, 30, next month, is averaging just 94 mph on his fastball this year, a far cry from the heat he threw pre-Tommy John surgery.

Syndergaard’s Baseball Savant page definitely leaves something to be desired, especially when you compare it to his last full season of 2019.

Syndergaard's savant page

Syndergaard's savant page

Syndergaard's savant page

Syndergaard's savant page

Regardless, Syndergaard is on an expiring contract and has put together a passable season. In 15 games started, the righty has been worth 1.2 fWAR and has a 3.83 ERA, a 3.96 FIP, a 4.28 xFIP, but a career low 7.2 K/9.

The Yankees are looking to fortify a rotation that has overall been strong, but they are starting to enter uncharted waters as Jameson Taillon, Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes log more and more innings. 

Mets' Trade Deadline Updates: J.D. Martinez, Willson Contreras

Mets Lose Key Reliever to IL, Bullpen Needs Increase Ahead of Deadline

- Trying to Make Sense of Mets' Latest Trade for Tyler Naquin, Lefty Relief Help

