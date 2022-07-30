New York Mets' Trade Deadline Updates: J.D. Martinez, Willson Contreras.

The first big domino has fallen.

The Seattle Mariners landed the market's best starting pitcher in Luis Castillo on Friday evening, which saw a haul of top prospects to go back to the Cincinnati Reds in return.

Now, this will likely trigger a flurry of moves over the course of the next few days, as we sprint towards the August 2 trade deadline on Tuesday, nearly three days away.

So where do the Mets' currently stand?

New York has been in contact with the Chicago Cubs about catcher Willson Contreras and relief pitcher David Robertson.

While things are not yet believed to have reached the intense stages of discussions, which includes formal offers etc., the Cubs' price tag for two rental players appears to be extremely high.

Mets people have made it clear that they do not intend on dishing out any top-tier prospects for rental players. Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty are also off limits, as expected. Last year's deadline saw the Mets give up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong for rental player Javier Baez and Trevor Williams. Baez, who played well, left in free agency after 47 games. The Mets collapsed, but they have gotten stellar production from Swiss Army Knife Trevor Williams this season. Regardless, Crow-Armstrong was a hefty price.

So if the Cubs' price tag doesn't come down, the Mets could pivot elsewhere.

That elsewhere could be Boston Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez, who they're interested in and have been monitoring.

Despite Martinez's recent struggles since June began, sources say he has been dealing with back spasms which also hampered him last season as well.

Martinez's back spasms aren't believed to have swayed the Mets' interest.

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal also reported Martinez and Red Sox teammate and catcher Christian Vazquez could be the Mets' plan B if the Cubs don't lower their asking price for Contreras.

Red Sox want major league talent, given they are expected to be half buyers and half sellers, and 27-year-old first baseman Dominic Smith is a name they like.

New York would then have to make one or several moves elsewhere to address their bullpen.

Slumping Orioles DH/first baseman Trey Mancini is a name that has died down a bit recently. But his potential return could possibly be a similar bargain to what the Yankees' gave to the Kansas City Royals for outfielder Andrew Benintendi, three minor leaguers with a biggest piece being a pitcher ranked No. 19 in their system.

