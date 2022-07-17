Pete Alonso sets another New York Mets franchise record

There goes that man again.

First baseman Pete Alonso has set yet another franchise record for the New York Mets.

During the first game of the Mets' doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Alonso notched his 75th and 76th RBIs of the season. This ultimately surpassed David Wright's previous Mets record of 74 RBIs before the All-Star break, which was set back in 2006.

Alonso is on-pace to shatter the club's single-season RBI record (124), which belongs to Wright and Mike Piazza. Alonso already holds the most homers in a season by any Met, launching 53 taters in his rookie season in 2019. His 85 extra-base hits during this campaign are also the most by a Met in a single-season as well.

Alonso is eighth on the Mets all-time home run list with 130 career long balls. He needs three more to pass Michael Conforto to move up to No. 7. No player in baseball has hit more homers or driven in more runs than Alonso since the start of 2019.

The 27-year-old was selected to the second All-Star Game of his career, and will go for a three-peat in the Home Run Derby on July 18. Only one player, Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., has won three Derby titles. No player has ever won three straight Derby crowns.

Alonso has 24 homers, 77 RBIs and a .861 OPS in 91 games this season. He has quickly become a cornerstone player for the Mets.

The Mets, who are 58-34 on the season, are 24 games above .500 for the first time since '06. And according to Mets PR, a win on Sunday would tie them for the most pre-All-Star break wins in franchise history, which was previously set by the 1986 World Series-winning team.

