Report: New York Mets interested in re-signing these pending free agents.

Although we're still a few months away from MLB free agency, the New York Mets have a hectic winter ahead, with several key players expected to hit the open market.

This group includes Jacob deGrom (opt-out), Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker (opt-out), Carlos Carrasco (innings trigger), Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, Seth Lugo, Adam Ottavino and Trevor May.

Although he has yet to throw a pitch in the regular season, deGrom is nearing a late-July return, and is still expected to opt-out of his contract after the 2022 campaign. It remains to be seen whether the Mets will dish out big money on a multi-year deal to deGrom, 34, who has missed over a year of action with separate elbow and shoulder injuries.

But at least one, or several teams around the league will likely buy-in on the two-time Cy Young Award winner if he becomes a free agent. Mets owner Steve Cohen has the bandwidth to keep deGrom, and if the righty comes back this season and proves he can remain healthy, and still dominate on the mound, it's difficult to envision New York letting him walk, given how much he means to the franchise.

As for the rest of the Mets' pending or probable free agents list, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that the organization is interested in re-signing both Walker and Nimmo.

Walker (7-2 record, 2.63 ERA in 15 starts) and Nimmo (second among NL outfielders in WAR) have each put together All-Star caliber seasons thus far, despite being left off of the National League roster. Both players are clients of super agent Scott Boras. The expectation is that Walker will exercise his opt-out clause.

Heyman also believes they will try to retain Bassitt as well. In his first season with the Mets, the 33-year-old has a 7-6 record, 3.79 ERA and 104 strikeouts across 17 starts. He has produced a quality start in five straight outings for the Mets.

As for Diaz, he is looking like a must keep as well, given the All-Star closer has posted a 1.73 ERA, 19 saves and an eye-popping 18.1 strikeouts per nine innings (73 total in 36 1/3 innings) this season. Diaz recently told Mark Sanchez of The Post that he'd love to stick with the Mets on a long-term deal. But time will tell, of course.

While it's evident that the Mets won't be able to retain every player that hits free agency, we're still a long way off from this period. For now, the team is focused on the trade deadline in order to bolster their roster for the division race in the NL East, as well as a potential postseason run.

On an additional note, Heyman added that the Mets are "investigating" Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, a rental target, as a possible candidate to serve as their DH, should they land him ahead of the August 2 deadline.

