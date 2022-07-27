Skip to main content

Report: New York Mets Have Spoken to Angels About Shohei Ohtani

Report: New York Mets have spoken to Angels about Shohei Ohtani.
So you’re saying there’s chance?

According to MLB Insider Jim Bowden, the Mets have been engaged with the Los Angeles Angels about two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

As Bowden noted, while the Angels claim to have no intention of trading Ohtani, they're still fielding phone calls from teams - the Mets being one of said clubs - and are willing to listen.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler signed Ohtani while he was GM of the Angels from 2015 to 2020, and would “love” to reunite with him in Queens, says Bowden. Prior to signing the superstar in 2017, Eppler spent a ton of time in Japan, building a relationship with Ohtani and his agents as well. 

At the very least, Bowden believes Eppler and the Mets will stay engaged with the Angels to try to pry Ohtani away from Anaheim ahead of the August 2 trade deadline. And if they are unable to do so, Bowden thinks they will try to trade for him in the offseason.

Ohtani will be a free agent after the 2023 season. He will likely draw a record-setting deal on the open market, which billionaire owner Steve Cohen has the capability of financing, should he choose to do so. Cohen is also an entertainer, so landing one of the game's biggest stars, and a rare one that pitches and hits, would be a major attraction at Citi Field, regionally, nationally and even globally.

Ohtani, 28, won the AL MVP Award last season and is a two-time All-Star as well. 

