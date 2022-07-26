New York Mets focused on other options as Josh Bell's market intensifies.

The Mets did send at least one trade offer to the Nationals recently, which proposed a deal for first baseman/DH Josh Bell and a big-league reliever heading to Queens in exchange for two upper minor league level prospects, one being a starting pitcher and the other an outfielder.

Although they didn't get rejected, the growing belief is that Bell's trade market is intensifying, with the Mets not being viewed as a frontrunner in the race.

As SNY's Andy Martino reported, there are at least five teams believed to be pursuing Bell, including the Mets, Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers. He went on to reveal that Nationals GM Mike Rizzo is also trying to deal Bell sooner rather than later, so that he can then shift his focus to a potential Juan Soto trade before the August 2 deadline.

So, while the Mets aren't totally out on Bell, optimism is currently low regarding their chances of acquiring him. That said, New York is still in on Trey Mancini, Willson Contreras and C.J. Cron, as sources confirmed to Inside the Mets. Sources also said the Mets are monitoring DH J.D. Martinez's availability, should the Boston Red Sox decide to sell.

In recent days and weeks, the growing perception around the league is that the Mets and Mancini, a versatile right-handed slugger, are a realistic match and ideal fit. Depending on the price tag, he could be the Mets' top target.

As for Contreras, his price tag is believed to be substantially high at the moment. The Mets also have interest in his Cubs teammate, righty reliever David Robertson, so maybe there's room for a combo package there? Not to mention, Chicago likes Dom Smith, who is on the trading block.

Regarding Cron, his splits are a bit concerning away from Coors Field. It's also no sure thing that the Rockies will deal him.

Read More:

- Where Things Stand for Mets Ahead of Trade Deadline

- Mets Among Teams Monitoring J.D. Martinez's Availability

- Mets Discussed Trade Offer With Nationals for Josh Bell

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.