Shohei Ohtani Unlikely to be Dealt, New York Mets Remain Intrigued

So you're saying there's a chance?

Well, not exactly.......but maybe.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets do not believe that the Los Angeles Angels are serious about shipping out two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani before Tuesday's trade deadline.

As Martino went on to note, Angels appear reluctant to deal Ohtani in-season, but if that changes the Mets will be interested. This could setup a potential trade down the road this winter, as Ohtani is set to become a free agent after 2023.

Should the Angels move Ohtani, they're likely to ask for a team's four top prospects. As MLB insider Hector Gomez reported, the Mets' Juan Soto offer to the Washington Nationals was a package of their top four minor leaguers: Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Alex Ramirez, and controllable lefty starter David Peterson. However, GM Mike Rizzo would need twice that haul (impossible) to say yes to sending Soto to an NL East competitor.

As for the Angels? They would not see Ohtani very often if he went to New York. An additional reason why maybe a trade could be realistic after the season.

But in reality, the Mets could just wait until Ohtani hits the open market after next season. In reality, owner Steve Cohen can sign him if he chooses, and as long as Ohtani can handle the spot light and tough market, he'd be a perfect fit for the big city that embraces superstars.

Mets remain in on names such as Willson Contreras, David Robertson and J.D. Martinez, as Inside the Mets has reported. One source said to keep an eye out for things to pickup by Monday on the trade front, as we are just three days away from a hard stop.

