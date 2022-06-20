New York Mets add veteran outfielder on minor league deal.

NEW YORK - The Mets have added a veteran position player with major league experience to help bolster their outfield depth.

The Mets have signed outfielder Ender Inciarte to a minor league deal, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

Andy Martino of SNY was first to report on this news. Inciarte will receive $1.1 million if he reaches the majors with the Mets, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Inciarte, who signed a minor league deal with the Yankees in the spring, had spent the entirety of this season playing for Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was released last week to pursue external big-league opportunities.

In 34 games with the RailRiders, Inciarte slashed .252/.336/.408 with a .744 OPS, four home runs and 11 RBIs across 116 plate appearances.

The Mets' outfield depth in the minors is rather thin overall. Inciarte, 31, is an experienced option, who brings speed and strong defensive skills. He also has the ability to play all three outfield positions.

The Mets are very familiar with Enciarte, who played for the NL East rival Atlanta Braves from 2016 to 2021. Enciarte was an All-Star back in 2017 and won three Gold Glove Awards in his first three seasons with Atlanta. Enciarte struggled in 2021, before getting released by the Braves in late-July of last year.

