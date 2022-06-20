Skip to main content

New York Mets Add Veteran Outfielder on Minor League Deal

New York Mets add veteran outfielder on minor league deal.

NEW YORK - The Mets have added a veteran position player with major league experience to help bolster their outfield depth.

The Mets have signed outfielder Ender Inciarte to a minor league deal, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

Andy Martino of SNY was first to report on this news. Inciarte will receive $1.1 million if he reaches the majors with the Mets, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com

Inciarte, who signed a minor league deal with the Yankees in the spring, had spent the entirety of this season playing for Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was released last week to pursue external big-league opportunities. 

In 34 games with the RailRiders, Inciarte slashed .252/.336/.408 with a .744 OPS, four home runs and 11 RBIs across 116 plate appearances.

The Mets' outfield depth in the minors is rather thin overall. Inciarte, 31, is an experienced option, who brings speed and strong defensive skills. He also has the ability to play all three outfield positions. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets are very familiar with Enciarte, who played for the NL East rival Atlanta Braves from 2016 to 2021. Enciarte was an All-Star back in 2017 and won three Gold Glove Awards in his first three seasons with Atlanta. Enciarte struggled in 2021, before getting released by the Braves in late-July of last year. 

Read More:

Mets Star Jeff McNeil Exits Game With Hamstring Tightness

- Mets Schedule Max Scherzer's Rehab Start As He Inches Toward Return

- Mets Recall Dominic Smith From Triple A Syracuse; What it Means

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Ender InciarteNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Add Veteran Outfielder on Minor League Deal

21 minutes ago

New York Mets Star Jeff McNeil Exits Game With Hamstring Tightness

2 hours ago

New York Mets Recall Dominic Smith From Triple A Syracuse; What it Means

3 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) drops the bat after hitting an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Star Jeff McNeil Exits Game With Hamstring Tightness

By Pat Ragazzo2 hours ago
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (2) reacts after hitting a two run double against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Recall Dominic Smith From Triple A Syracuse; What it Means

By Pat Ragazzo3 hours ago
May 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Schedule Max Scherzer's Rehab Start As He Inches Toward Return

By Pat Ragazzo5 hours ago
How Max Scherzer is thriving as the interim ace in the Mets' rotation.
News

Report: Max Scherzer Could Return to New York Mets by Next Week

By Pat Ragazzo20 hours ago
Electronic signage board presenting Mets' daily lineup at Citi Field.
News

How New York Mets Enhanced Fan Experience at Citi Field

By Rob PiersallJun 18, 2022
Jun 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonzo (20) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a grand slam against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Citi Field.
News

Pete Alonso Receives Curtain Call, MVP Chants From New York Mets Fans After Making History

By Pat RagazzoJun 18, 2022
Jun 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a three run home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Francisco Lindor Homers With Mom Watching First New York Mets Game at Citi Field

By Pat RagazzoJun 17, 2022
New York Mets starter Tylor Megill exits outing with apparent injury.
News

New York Mets Lose Tylor Megill to IL Again With Shoulder Injury

By Pat RagazzoJun 17, 2022