New York Mets schedule Max Scherzer's rehab start as he inches toward return.

NEW YORK - The Mets have officially scheduled their co-ace's first rehab outing.

Max Scherzer will begin his rehab assignment with Double A Binghamton on Tuesday. The goal is for Scherzer to toss three to four innings, with a target of 45 to 60 pitches in this minor league start. James McCann (hand surgery) will be catching Scherzer in this game.

The hope is that Scherzer will need just one rehab start, but it will depend on how his oblique responds following tomorrow's outing.

"Let's see how Tuesday goes," manager Buck Showalter said of the possibility of Scherzer rejoining the Mets' rotation after one rehab start.

Should Scherzer receive the green light after Tuesday's outing, this would put him in line to start for the Mets on Sunday in Miami. Scherzer was initially given a timeline of six to eight weeks after being diagnosed with a high-grade oblique strain on May 19. If he can make it back Sunday, he will have beaten this recovery period by returning in 5 1/2 weeks.

The righty threw a three-inning, 50-pitch simulated game on Thursday and came away feeling good afterward. Scherzer indicated that he'd be willing to return to the Mets without being fully stretched out. Now, he could have just one more hurdle to clear, before rejoining the Mets this weekend.

Read More:

- Pete Alonso Receives Curtain Call, MVP Chants From Mets Fans After Making History

- Francisco Lindor Homers With Mom Watching First Mets Game

- MLB Insider: Mets Unlikely to Trade for This All-Star Catcher

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.