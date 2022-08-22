Taijuan Walker Decision Looming for New York Mets

The Mets' starting rotation has been hit hard by the injury bug for the second time this season.

Carlos Carrasco landed on the IL with an oblique strain recently, and Taijuan Walker is hoping to avoid a stint on the shelf, as he deals with a bulging disc in his back.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets are waiting to see how Walker's back is on Monday, before making a decision on whether he can pitch this week.

As Martino went on to note, right-handed pitcher Connor Grey is a candidate to replace Walker, if needed. Grey has a 5.52 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 75 strikeouts across 93.0 innings (21 starts) this season with Triple-A Syracuse.

Jose Butto pitched in place of Walker on Sunday and gave up seven runs to the Philadelphia Phillies.

For now, the Mets must be cautious with Walker. They cannot risk losing their No. 4 starter for a significant period of time, given there are just 39 games left before the postseason.

If Walker is healthy enough to take the hill he could pitch Tuesday in the Subway Series finale, or Thursday against the Colorado Rockies. Regardless, the Mets will be taking a step-by-step approach with their hurler to make sure he doesn't worsen his back injury.

