Why record-setting payroll makes sense for New York Mets next season.

Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen has certainly dished out a significant amount of cash this year given his team's luxury tax payroll is sitting at $293.3 million, per FanGraphs' RosterResource page.

This figure has helped the Mets go 78-44 across their first 122 games, as they sit three games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

While the Mets' 2022 season appears to be far from over, team president Sandy Alderson told Ian O'Connor of The New York Post that Cohen could possibly expand next year's payroll into the $345 million range.

“Working in a big market and working for somebody like Steve is exciting because of the possibilities that are created, but I also say you’ve still got to make choices,” Alderson told The Post. “And so a choice may be to go to a payroll of that level. I think that’s something that will be addressed. I think it will have something to do with what we think is our window of opportunity. It will have something to do with our desire to continue to develop minor league players and not give them up.”

Why It Makes Sense

The Mets want to focus on building up their farm system and they'd rather spend money, as opposed to trading prospects. That's because the organization's main goal is to create a sustainable contender in the long-term.

New York has plenty of key contributors, who will likely hit the free agent market after the season: Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, Adam Ottavino and Seth Lugo, among others.

There are at least three to four names that the Mets will need to make a strong effort to retain in free agency. At the very least, deGrom, Bassitt, Nimmo and Diaz returning to Queens could be a realistic play for New York.

The Mets recently called up top prospect third baseman Brett Baty, who has shown some early promise and could be an every day player at the hot corner next season. Although New York has a clear hole in their lineup at the catching position, Francisco Alvarez could be ready by Opening Day of 2023.

Unlike this past offseason, the Mets shouldn't have to re-create their roster and clubhouse. In the same breath, it won't be cheap to re-sign deGrom, Diaz, Bassitt, Nimmo and possibly others. New York could also use additional bullpen help beyond Diaz. For all of these reasons, a payroll in the neighborhood of $345 million makes sense for the Mets.

Read More:

- Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt Have Taken Mets Rotation to Next Level

- Mets Should Take Flier on Ken Giles

- Mets Claim Yolmer Sánchez, Designate Patrick Mazeika For Assignment

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.