New York Mets, Pirates Have Discussed Daniel Vogelbach Trade

New York Mets have spoken to Pirates about Daniel Vogelbach trade.

Here's a name that has yet to be mentioned among available bats ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman/DH Daniel Vogelbach.

The Mets have had trade discussions with the Pirates about Vogelbach, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

Mike Mayer of Metsmerized was first on this news. 

Vogelbach is viewed as a possible DH platoon option, given he hits righties well (.260 average, .897 OPS, 173 at-bats), but struggles against lefties (.141 average, .423 OPS, 64 at-bats).  

The 29-year-old has decent pop, slugging 12 home runs, driving in 34 runs and posting a .768 OPS in 75 games this season. His best campaign came back in 2019 with the Seattle Mariners, in which he made the AL All-Star team, cranked 30 homers, drove in 76 runs and posted a .780 OPS (all career high marks). 

Dom Smith, who was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 17, per the Mets' team transactions page, and J.D. Davis have both struggled against left-handed pitching this year, so it's difficult to envision Vogelbach platooning at DH with one of these hitters. 

Mets top prospect Mark Vientos has been crushing lefties this season at Triple A Syracuse (.333 average, 1.138 OPS), but his defensive skills still need some polishing in the minor leagues, so it's currently unknown whether he will be considered a candidate to be called up to replace Smith. 

New York could also still trade for a non-platoon DH in order to bolster the middle of their lineup. The team has been linked to Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini, Washington Nationals' Josh Bell and Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron, among others. 

- MLB Insider says Mets 'Seem to Love' This All-Star Slugger

- Mets Push Jacob deGrom's Sim Game Back due to Shoulder Soreness

- Mets to 'Explore' Trade for Juan Soto

