New York Mets Reliever Trevor May Provides Update on Injury Rehab

New York Mets reliever Trevor May provides update on injury rehab.

It has been quite some time since we've seen New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor May, who has been on the IL with a stress reaction in his right humerus since May 3.

On Friday, he took a major step in his progression towards rejoining the big-league club. May took to Twitter to provide a significant update on his rehab: "Day one of throwing," he wrote. 

May was initially dealing with a triceps issue that he attempted to play through. But when his condition worsened, it effected his performance on the mound. That's when the Mets sent him for another round of imaging, which discovered something more serious than triceps inflammation. 

May posted a 8.64 ERA, allowing eight runs on 13 hits across 8 1/3 innings out of the Mets' bullpen, before landing on the shelf. The righty was expected to be one of the Mets' main setup men this season, but injuries have derailed his campaign so far.

The 32-year-old was given a recovery timeline of 8 to 12 weeks, and was shifted to the 60-day IL in May, meaning he cannot return before July 3. 

The veteran right-hander, who is in the second-and-final season of a two-year pact he signed with the Mets prior to the 2021 campaign, was effective in his first season in Queens. The Mets are hoping he can return sometime in July, and recapture his previous form as a reliable high-leverage. 

Trevor MayNew York Mets

