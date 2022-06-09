Skip to main content

Sources: New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Throwing Bullpens; What it Means

The New York Mets' rotation could soon be getting one of their aces back in the somewhat near future. 

According to sources, ace Max Scherzer (oblique strain) started throwing bullpen sessions at low intensity recently. Scherzer, who is rehabbing in Florida, has thrown all of his pitches during these BP sessions.

Scherzer is said to be progressing well, and appears to be ahead of schedule, despite receiving a six to eight week timeline for recovery when he was initially diagnosed with an oblique strain on May 19. 

If all goes well in his ramp up, an additional source with knowledge of the situation believes Scherzer could potentially begin a rehab assignment by late next week at the earliest. However, another source says the Mets are taking the process step-by-step, and will not put that timeline on their prized arm, given the fluidity of the situation. Scherzer could also first face live hitters, before shifting to rehab starts. 

Should Scherzer's rehab continue to progress in the right direction, the righty could possibly return by early July. The Mets could certainly use the 37-year-old back in their rotation, given this unit has posted a 5.28 ERA since Scherzer went down. Scherzer was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA across his first eight starts with the Mets prior to injuring his oblique. 

While Tylor Megill will be activated from the IL on Friday, the Mets' other ace, Jacob deGrom, recently began throwing bullpens as well. DeGrom has yet to face live hitters, which will be the final step before beginning a rehab assignment of his own. It's currently unknown if Scherzer is ahead of deGrom, but both arms seem to be progressing towards a July return, which would be significant for the first place Mets. 

