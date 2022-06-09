New York Mets dodge serious injury disaster with Pete Alonso, Starling Marte.

The New York Mets have seemingly dodged two extremely large bullets.

First baseman Pete Alonso (hand) and right fielder Starling Marte (quad tightness) each received promising news after undergoing MRIs on Wednesday. Both players are day-to-day and were optimistic that they’ll be able to avoid an IL stint.

Alonso told reporters that his MRI revealed no fractures in his right hand, and Marte says his tight left quad is feeling much better. Marte’s imaging revealed quad tightness and nothing more, and he is hopeful he can return before the Mets’ road trip concludes on Sunday in Anaheim.

Alonso was plunked by San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old says his hand is still swollen, and the hope is that the swelling will subside in the coming days.

Alonso has played like an MVP candidate this season, leading MLB with 54 RBIs and pulling in at third in the league with 16 home runs.

Marte, 33, injured his quad while trying to steal second base in the top of the first inning on Tuesday night.

Both Alonso and Marte said they were surprised how much better their injuries felt when they woke up on Wednesday.

In the meantime, outfielder Khalil Lee was called up from Triple A Syracuse and will be available off the bench tonight. Reliever Adonis Medina was optioned to Triple A.

Lee, 23, was demoted to Single A Port St. Lucie after a rough start to his minor league campaign, but has since returned to Syracuse and caught fire offensively. Lee was 1-for-18 with 13 strikeouts and one RBI in his first, albeit brief stint in the major leagues, which came with the Mets a season ago.

