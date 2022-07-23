Skip to main content

Trevor May to Begin Rehab Assignment, Inching Closer to New York Mets Return

The Mets are getting close to having a high-leverage reliever back in their bullpen.

As manager Buck Showalter told reporters on Saturday, Trevor May will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, July 24 for Double A Binghamton.

May was initially expected to throw a bullpen on Sunday at Citi Field, but instead, will make his first rehab outing for the Rumble Ponies, in which he is scheduled to throw one inning. 

"I've said it many times here, I know y'all get tired of hearing it, but we've really missed him,” Showalter said of May.

The righty has been on the IL since May 2 with a stress reaction on his right humerus. Now he is healthy and will hopefully soon become a reliable late-inning bridge arm for elite closer Edwin Diaz.

May pitched an inning in a simulated game in Port St. Lucie on Thursday, throwing 20 pitches. His fastball velocity sat between 94-96 mph, and his slider and change up looked sharp.

The 32-year-old is not expected to require too many rehab appearances before rejoining the Mets’ bullpen. This will be a major boost to a unit that already could see an external addition or two added prior to the August 2 trade deadline as well.

