Jacob deGrom to Make at Least 1 More Rehab Start Before New York Mets Return

NEW YORK - The Mets will not be getting their ace back from the IL for next week's Subway Series matchup against the Yankees.

According to manager Buck Showalter, Jacob deGrom will make one more rehab start, which would be his fifth total, before potentially returning to the big-league rotation. 

"(We want to) Try to get him up to where, when he comes back, that the innings that he's capable of going, if the other team cooperates, doesn't put our bullpen in harm's way," Showalter said on Friday. "And I think It'd be good for Jake to get that mentally and emotionally behind him."

DeGrom tossed a sim game on Thursday night in Port St. Lucie, which counted for his fourth rehab outing, pitching into the fifth inning, while striking out 10 of 13 batters he faced. He felt good afterward and those on-hand were quite impressed. But despite the initial hope of deGrom's next start coming with the Mets on Tuesday or Wednesday against the Yankees, he will now take the hill for another rehab start during the week. DeGrom only threw 60 pitches in his sim game and now the goal is to stretch him out a bit more, before bringing him back to the majors. 

The righty also dealt with minor muscle soreness around his shoulder, which saw his sim game get pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday earlier in the week. Luckily, he played catch without any issue and looked sharp in his sim game. 

DeGrom and reliever Trevor May will have a "work day" at Citi Field on Sunday. DeGrom will then make another rehab start afterward, with the day/affiliate/location  to be announced, while May will likely begin a rehab assignment.

The Mets are taking it slow with deGrom, who they are hoping will be healthy for them down the stretch of the season and into October. If deGrom's next rehab start turns out to be his final outing before rejoining the major league squad, this would put him in line to potentially return to the Mets to pitch on the road against the Miami Marlins (July 31) or Washington Nationals (August 1) just before the August 2 trade deadline. 

DeGrom has been on the IL since April 1 after suffering a shoulder injury in spring training. He has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. 

