New York Mets Move Tylor Megill to 60-Day IL, Option Colin Holderman to Minors, Sign Veteran Infielder

The New York Mets made a flurry of roster moves on their off-day on Monday.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) has been moved to the 60-day IL, meaning he will not be eligible to rejoin the big-league club until mid to late-August.

This move is not surprising since Megill was shut down from throwing and will be re-imaged at the four week-mark (July 17). Megill spent a month on the IL with biceps tendinitis, before straining his shoulder on June 16 in his second start back from the shelf.

Another move the team made, which was a bit more surprising, was reinstating Colin Holderman (shoulder impingement) from the IL and optioning him to Triple A Syracuse. Holderman, a hard-throwing rookie reliever, was solid in his first 11 1/3 innings of big-league action, posting a 3.18 ERA in the Mets' bullpen. He will likely return to the majors in the near future, but during his three week IL stint, MLB went back to allowing teams to only carry a maximum of 13 pitchers per roster, plus the Mets called up veteran Tommy Hunter recently as well.

The Mets also claimed 27-year-old infielder Kramer Robertson off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Triple A Syracuse. Robertson was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves claimed him from the Cardinals on June 5. Robertson, a right-handed batter, has slashed .242/.397/.385 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in Triple A this season.

