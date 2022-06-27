Skip to main content

New York Mets Move Tylor Megill to 60-Day IL, Option Colin Holderman to Minors, Sign Veteran Infielder

New York Mets move Tylor Megill to 60-day IL, option Colin Holderman to minors and sign veteran infielder.

The New York Mets made a flurry of roster moves on their off-day on Monday.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) has been moved to the 60-day IL,  meaning he will not be eligible to rejoin the big-league club until mid to late-August.

This move is not surprising since Megill was shut down from throwing and will be re-imaged at the four week-mark (July 17). Megill spent a month on the IL with biceps tendinitis, before straining his shoulder on June 16 in his second start back from the shelf.

Another move the team made, which was a bit more surprising, was reinstating Colin Holderman (shoulder impingement) from the IL and optioning him to Triple A Syracuse. Holderman, a hard-throwing rookie reliever, was solid in his first 11 1/3 innings of big-league action, posting a 3.18 ERA in the Mets' bullpen. He will likely return to the majors in the near future, but during his three week IL stint, MLB went back to allowing teams to only carry a maximum of 13 pitchers per roster, plus the Mets called up veteran Tommy Hunter recently as well. 

The Mets also claimed 27-year-old infielder Kramer Robertson off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Triple A Syracuse. Robertson was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves claimed him from the Cardinals on June 5. Robertson, a right-handed batter, has slashed .242/.397/.385 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in Triple A this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

Should Mets Bring Back Jonathan Villar?

- Mets' Francisco Lindor Still Persevering Through Broken Finger

- Why Max Scherzer Needs More Time Before Rejoining Mets Rotation

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Tommy HunterNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Move Tylor Megill to 60-Day IL, Option Colin Holderman to Minors, Sign Veteran Infielder

40 seconds ago

Should New York Mets Bring Back Jonathan Villar?

2 hours ago

New York Mets Close to Getting Key Bullpen Arm Back From IL

7 hours ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) triples against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field.
News

Should New York Mets Bring Back Jonathan Villar?

By Pat Ragazzo2 hours ago
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Colin Holderman (35) pitches the ball against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.
News

New York Mets Close to Getting Key Bullpen Arm Back From IL

By Rob Piersall7 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) drops the bat after hitting an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Citi Field.
News

When Jeff McNeil is Expected Back in New York Mets' Lineup

By Pat Ragazzo18 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save and defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
News

New York Mets’ Edwin Diaz Throws Fastest Pitch of Career

By Pat RagazzoJun 26, 2022
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor is still persevering through broken finger.
News

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor Still Persevering Through Broken Finger

By Pat RagazzoJun 26, 2022
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom provides update on rehab.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor May, Colin Holderman, Jeff McNeil

By Pat RagazzoJun 25, 2022
An announced crowd of 7,491, a Mirabito Stadium baseball record, saw Max Scherzer and James McCann rehab with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Reading won, 7-6. Mets Rehab At Rumble Ponies Gallery 008
News

Why Max Scherzer Needs More Time Before Rejoining New York Mets Rotation

By Pat RagazzoJun 25, 2022
Jun 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium.
News

Report: New York Mets Showing Interest in This All-Star Starter

By Pat RagazzoJun 25, 2022