Why Max Scherzer needs more time before rejoining New York Mets rotation.

MIAMI - The New York Mets are playing it safe with their co-ace. And Max Scherzer, the man himself, is fully on board with this plan.

Following heavy speculation that Scherzer (oblique strain) would be able to return to the big-leagues to face the Marlins on Sunday, he will instead make a second minor league rehab start, which will likely come on Tuesday (affiliate to be determined).

Although Scherzer looked sharp in his first rehab outing last Tuesday, in which he tossed 3 1/3 innings on 65 pitches, while allowing two runs, and striking out six with one walk for Double A Binghamton, he felt soreness two days later after his normal post-start routine.

The 37-year-old says his oblique felt good after his first rehab outing. He then threw a normal bullpen routine and did a core workout the day after, but came in sore the following day on Thursday.

“I’ve just hit a plateau (in my rehab)," Scherzer said in front of his locker at LoanDepot Park prior to the Mets' second game of their series with the Marlins on Saturday. "I’m trying to pitch and do rehab at the same time. After my (rehab) start, I did a core routine afterwards, threw a bullpen; it was a lot and I got a little sore."

"In order to pitch in the big leagues on Sunday, I was going to have to be perfect."

At first, it looked like Scherzer would be able to return in 5 1/2 weeks, despite being given a six to eight week recovery timeline on May 19 for a high-grade oblique strain. Now, the three-time Cy Young Award will approach his next turn by being even more conscious of the rehab side of things in order to continue to strengthen his oblique and eliminate the risk of suffering a setback.

“I need to repeat this process and go through the turn again," he said. "For me, I’m focusing on the rehab by making sure (my oblique is) strong. It’s one of those things you must be delicate with and I respect the injury.”

The 37-year-old confirmed this isn't a setback, rather the normal process and nature of coming back from a tricky injury, one he has never endured across his 15-year big-league career.

Scherzer was able to go through his rehab and throwing progression simultaneously, which got him to the phase of beginning a rehab assignment. Now, with the increase in workload, he needs a little more time than he initially anticipated - hence the initial 6-8 week diagnosis back in May.

“I cannot have a setback; I gotta come back healthy," he added. "I understand that and I’ll be ready to pitch when I’m ready to pitch.”

Once Scherzer makes his second rehab start at the beginning of this upcoming week, the Mets and their prized arm will then determine next steps based off how he feels in the days that follow.

Despite suffering a slew of injuries in their rotation, the Mets cannot rush Scherzer back and risk losing him for their postseason push in the second half of the season. While he may just need one additional rehab start, before rejoining the big-league rotation, this will be decided shortly after his next outing.

Manager Buck Showalter also reiterated that Scherzer is right where he needs to be in his rehab.

"That has been the plan all along, just seeing how he felt from day-to-day," Showalter said. "Not getting ahead of ourselves by committing to something where it might look like a failure. He is right where he is supposed to be when you look at the history of these injuries."

