What a Shohei Ohtani trade might look like for New York Mets.

This superstar just wants to win.

In the wake of yet another disappointing Los Angeles Angels season, dual threat phenom Shohei Ohtani told reporters in Japan that he has negative feelings towards the 2022 campaign.

Coincidentally, Ohtani is heading into his contract year in 2023, which means the Angels might look to trade him in a blockbuster deal either this winter or at the trade deadline.

That's where the Mets come in. New York's general manager Billy Eppler, former Angels GM, is the executive who initially brought Ohtani over from Japan to sign with Los Angeles before the 2018 season.

The Mets have two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom destined to hit the open market in free agency, and if they're unable to retain their ace, Ohtani could be a strong Plan B option.

So what might a trade centered around Ohtani look like between the Mets and Angels?

Angels Receive:

No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline: catcher Francisco Alvarez

No. 19 prospect per MLB Pipeline: third baseman Brett Baty

No. 85 prospect per MLB Pipeline: centerfielder Alex Ramirez

No. 6 prospect in Mets system: shortstop Ronny Mauricio

Mets Receive:

Starting Pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani

Conclusion

While this is certainly a hefty price tag for a one-year rental, Mets owner Steve Cohen has deep enough pockets to retain Ohtani once he hits the free agent market after 2023. Ohtani's superstar status and rare ability to both pitch and hit at a high-level is also the type of entertainment aspect the Cohen would take into account when considering the possibility of acquiring Ohtani.

Although a deal between the Mets and Angels for Ohtani appears unlikely at the moment, dialogue could pick up steam if deGrom leaves New York.

Whether deGrom stays or goes, the Mets would be wise to wait out Ohtani's free agency after the season or try to get him at the deadline when his price tag has lessened. The Mets would have to sell the farm for this mega star, and while the player is enticing, it makes more sense to just wait another year to pursue him in free agency.

Read More:

- Big Papi: Aaron Judge Would be 'Perfect' for Mets

- Mets Free Agents: Who Stays, Who Goes

- Mets Have Had Dialogue With Jacob deGrom

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.