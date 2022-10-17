New York Mets free agents: Who stays, who goes.

The New York Mets are about to embark on one of the most important offseasons in team history.

According to general manager Billy Eppler, team owner Steve Cohen is willing to support the club financially while they continue to try to build a sustainable winner internally.

With a number of key players from the Mets' 101-win team about to hit the free agent market, let's predict who stays and who goes.

Jacob deGrom: Stays

The Mets have had dialogue with Jacob deGrom throughout the regular season and he and Eppler had a 1-on-1 conversation the night New York was eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round.

“He knows how we feel and I know how he feels," Eppler said of deGrom. "It was a good conversation. We had a good amount of dialogue over the course of this season and I think we have a sense of what makes the other tick."

With deGrom expected to decline his $30.5 million option and opt out of his deal, I expect the Mets will do whatever it takes to re-sign him in order to keep their Hall of Fame duo atop the rotation intact with veteran Max Scherzer.

Scherzer makes a record-setting $43 million AAV, which could be a figure that deGrom surpasses whether the Mets keep him around or not. For now, I predict he stays.

Edwin Diaz: Stays

In all likelihood, Edwin Diaz will become the first reliever in baseball history to receive an $100 million contract.

While this seems like an extremely high number for a closer, Diaz was the best relief pitcher in all of baseball in 2022 with a 17.1 K/9 rate.

The Mets have no succession plan at closer and have interest in retaining Diaz. My prediction is that Diaz signs a long-term deal to remain in Queens for the foreseeable future.

Brandon Nimmo: Stays

Although Eppler said the Mets won't prioritize any one of their big free agents over the other, Brandon Nimmo is the Mets' third most important player about the hit the open market.

Retaining Nimmo won't be cheap, as there is a rarity of two-way centerfielders around the game of baseball. He is also represented by super agent Scott Boras.

All of this being said, the Mets not only love Nimmo's ability on the field, they're a fan of his leadership qualities as well.

Nimmo is likely to be in high demand this winter, but the Mets should do whatever it takes to keep him around.

Chris Bassitt: Stays

Despite his final two starts of the year being disappointing, Chris Bassitt was a stalwart in the Mets rotation throughout the 2022 season.

Bassitt and the Mets have a mutual option, which probably won't be exercised by both sides. Regardless, I believe the Mets find a way to re-sign the righty in order to keep their three-headed monster atop the rotation intact.

Adam Ottavino: Stays

Adam Ottavino was the best Mets' reliever not named Edwin Diaz in 2022, posting a 2.06 ERA in 65.1 innings.

While Ottavino is due for a raise, the Mets should attempt to retain him to pair with Diaz in the backend of their bullpen next season.

Taijuan Walker: Goes

Taijuan Walker has a $6 million player option in 2023, which is unlikely to be exercised.

Walker posted a solid 3.49 ERA across 157.1 innings for the Mets during the season, but had a 4.80 ERA in the second half of the season.

Given the other expensive free agents, who the Mets will be looking to re-sign, Walker could very well take more money to pitch elsewhere next season.

Seth Lugo: Goes

Seth Lugo has spent the entirety of his professional baseball career within the Mets organization.

After a rough start, Lugo got back on track to post a solid 3.60 ERA in 65 innings. However, with the Mets having bigger names to re-sign, Lugo could get a deal elsewhere.

Trevor May: Goes

Trevor May had an injury riddled campaign that limited him to just 25 innings in 2022.

After finishing up a two-year pact with the Mets, May will likely be pitching elsewhere next season.

Read More:

- Mets Have Had Dialogue With Jacob deGrom

- Mets to Make Strong Push to Re-Sign Edwin Diaz Before Free Agency

- Brandon Nimmo 'Definitely Interested' in Re-Signing With Mets

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.