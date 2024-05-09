New York Mets' Superstar Defends Super Agent
This New York Mets' superstar came to the defense of his agent, whose high profile clients signed deals that were less than they were projected to make this offseason.
Said agent is, Scott Boras, the founder of Boras Corporation, who is the most powerful agent in sports. Boras' clients: Jordan Montgomery (one-year, $25 million Arizona Diamondbacks), J.D. Martinez (one-year, $12 million New York Mets), Blake Snell (two-years, $62 million San Francisco Giants) and Matt Chapman (three-years, $54 million San Francisco Giants), were expected to land long-term contracts but things didn't play out that way. Montgomery, Martinez and Snell all went unsigned until late in Spring Training.
Mets franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso is also a Boras client, and despite the perception of how the offseason went for his fellow Boras Corp teammates, the New York slugger believes his agent still did a good job.
“I don’t think he did. If you look at the amount of guys he signed, I think he led all agencies in contracts done. I think he did a great job,” Alonso told NJ.com. “If you look at the amount of guys he signed and the amount of deals he did — I think he signed maybe 14 or 15 free agents — I still think that’s a great offseason. Guys did what is best for their families or what they think is best. Who am I to judge?”
For Alonso, he must hope for better luck as he is set to hit the free agent market after the 2024 season concludes. But he has been one of the best first basemen in the league across the past six seasons, hitting more home runs and driving in more RBIs than anyone in baseball since entering the show in 2019.
So far, the 29-year-old, has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in his contract year, slashing just .212/.297/.445 with a .742 OPS, nine home runs and 19 RBIs in 36 games. He has also been in a brutal slump, hitting an anemic .195 in his last 30 games. Alonso was 0 for his last 27 before having a big night in St. Louis on Tuesday with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
The Mets are hoping Alonso comes out of his slump soon, and the three-time All-Star needs to do so in order to cash in on the nine-figure, long-term deal he is seeking in free agency.