Pete Alonso Slugs Mets To Another Series Win With First Multi-Homer Game Of Season

PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets have yet to lose a series so far this season.

On Mother's Day, they captured their eighth series victory in nine chances - thanks to first baseman Pete Alonso.

After losing the first game of their doubleheader with the Phillies on Sunday, Alonso crushed two home runs and drove in five RBIs to lead the Mets to a 6-1 victory in Game 2.

In the top of the first, Alonso got his club on the board early with a two-run shot off of Cristopher Sanchez.

With the Mets clinging to a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth, Alonso created some much needed breathing room. Alonso took Nick Nelson deep, crushing a three-run bomb into the left field seats to bust the game open and extend the Mets' lead to 5-1.

Alonso's seventh long ball of the season proved to be a no-doubter, traveling 426-feet with an exit velocity of 111.4 mph. It was also his third hit and second homer of the game as well.

Alonso, who is now the National League RBI leader with 26, produced his first multi-homer performance of the year. This was the 12th time he has gone deep in the same contest in his career.

The 27-year-old has two five-RBI games this season, both of which have come against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Mets' latest victory improved their record to 20-10 on the season. They will have a scheduled day off on Monday before beginning a three-game set with the Washington Nationals in D.C.

Bassitt Impressive

Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt just keeps shoving for the Mets.

On Sunday, Bassitt tossed 5 2/3 innings on a season-high 101 pitches (65 strikes), allowing five hits and one earned run on a solo home run. The righty struck out four, walked one and committed a balk.

Overall, it was another impressive outing from one of the Mets' key offseason acquisitions.

Through his first six starts since joining the Mets, Bassitt is 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 38 strikeouts across 36.2 innings.

The 33-year-old has been a godsend at the top of the Mets' rotation, given the loss of Jacob deGrom to the injured list.

