    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    News
    Search

    What New Qualifying Offer Means For Noah Syndergaard, Michael Conforto

    Find out what the new qualifying offer figure means for Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    On Tuesday, ESPN's Buster Olney reported MLB's new qualifying offer will be set at $18.4 million in 2022 [$18.9 million in 2021].

    So, what does this mean for the Mets who have an opportunity to try to hang on to pending free agents Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto for at least one more season? 

    Last year, the Mets gave Marcus Stroman the previous one-year offer which was slightly higher, despite the right-hander not throwing an inning in 2020.

    The Mets could at least extend qualifying offers to Syndergaard and Conforto because if they reject them and choose to sign elsewhere, New York will receive draft picks as compensation for their departure.

    Recently, sources told Inside the Mets that the team is still having internal discussions on whether to extend said qualifying offers to Syndergaard and/or Conforto. 

    Nothing has been decided as of yet, but the QO period will begin after the World Series ends in the next few weeks, so we should know what route they choose to go soon enough.

    Another source close to Syndergaard sees it as a possible scenario that if the Mets offer the QO, he will accept it.

    Although Conforto appears destined to reject the QO and test the waters in free agency, Syndergaard has missed almost two full-seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.

    He has also made it clear that he does not want to leave New York or the Mets and is determined to reach an agreement to stick around this winter.

    "I'm fairly confident that we will reach an agreement and I'll be pitching here next year," said Syndergaard on September 28, following his first appearance since 2019. "New York has a special place in my heart."

    Syndergaard went onto say he'd be "grateful" if the Mets were to offer him the QO and called it a "tough pill to swallow" if he doesn't wind up back with the Amazins' next season.

    Due to the massive amount of time he has missed, Syndergaard is a risk for any team looking to pick him up this offseason. Especially if another club has to forfeit a draft pick to the Mets in order to sign him.

    But if Syndergaard can return to form as a top of the rotation starter, retaining him for $18.4 million and getting the most out of his impressive talent could pay dividends for the Mets.

    Syndergaard made his major league debut for the Mets back in 2015, and helped them reach the World Series during his rookie campaign. The 29-year-old has spent all seven seasons of his big-league career with the Mets.

    Conforto has also spent the entirety of his MLB career with the Mets after they drafted him in the first-round back in 2014. While Conforto endured the worst statistical season of his career in 2021, it sounds like he is ready for a chance of scenery, which means he could move on from the Mets.

    Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) walk to the dugout before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
    News

    What New Qualifying Offer Means For Noah Syndergaard, Michael Conforto

    1 minute ago
    A's manager Bob Melvin and vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane.
    News

    Billy Beane 'Very Much Open' To Becoming Mets President Of Baseball Operations

    58 minutes ago
    Buck Showalter is open to listening if Mets call about their managerial vacancy this offseason.
    News

    Report: Buck Showalter Open To Listening If Mets Call About Managerial Vacancy

    16 hours ago
    Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy.
    News

    How Mets Can Find 'Stability And Leadership' Through One Managerial Candidate

    22 hours ago
    Sep 19, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (6) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
    News

    One Key Ingredient The Mets Were Missing In 2021

    Oct 11, 2021
    Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
    News

    Why Re-Signing Marcus Stroman Is No Sure Thing For Mets

    Oct 10, 2021
    Top five managers the Mets should pursue this offseason.
    News

    Top 5 Managers The Mets Should Pursue This Offseason

    Oct 9, 2021
    Dodgers vice president of baseball operations Josh Byrnes.
    News

    How The Mets Can Become The 'East Coast Dodgers'

    Oct 8, 2021