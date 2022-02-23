The Real Reason Why Marcus Stroman Keeps Taking Shots At The Mets

Instead of letting bygones be bygones, new Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman just can't help but continue to take shots on Twitter at his former team's front office.

The latest unwarranted jab came on Tuesday evening when Stroman, who responded to a fan's tweet asking him to elaborate on why he departed from Queens, had some words to say about Mets general manager Billy Eppler and the organization as a whole in a tweet that has since been deleted.

"Just look at who the Mets hired as their GM...that tells you enough," wrote Stroman, referring to Eppler. "His lack of awareness in his previous position is being exposed to the public now.

"I'm beyond thankful I'm gone from that organization. God got me!"

The Mets hired Eppler to be their GM back in November, and he proceeded to hit the ground running by signing several big-name free agents before the lockout went into effect on Dec. 2.

Eppler was the Los Angeles Angels' GM for a total of five seasons, but the team was unable to eclipse a winning record or playoff appearance during this span. This led to Eppler being relieved of his duties in Anaheim following the 2020 campaign.

And although he hasn't been on the job in New York for that long, Eppler has caught the brunt of Stroman's bitterness as a result of the team's decision to head in a different direction.

Ironically, Stroman made some contradictory tweets in the past during free agency, where he expressed his desire to return to the Mets. At the same time, Stroman wasn't shy about sharing his theory that Eppler and the Mets' front office were more interested in pursuing "other pitchers" such as Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman and Jon Gray, instead of making an attempt to retain him.

"I would love to be back on the squad next year. I've proven that I can pitch in NY...others usually crumble under that New York pressure," wrote Stroman in late-November. "However, I know a source who says the front office rather the other pitchers on the market. I'm going to dominate wherever I end up!"

Stroman later quote tweeted this message by revealing that the "source" he was referring to was actually himself.

This is nothing new, Stroman has a history of being vocal against a number of big-market front offices such as the Yankees, Blue Jays, White Sox and now the Mets.

In the end, the Mets opted to not re-sign Stroman, despite the strong season he put together on the mound in 2021. It is evident that Stroman has some hurt feelings, which has been expressed a number of times in a spiteful way over social media.

And let's not forget, Stroman also indicated that he was "open" to returning to the Mets following his final start of the season in late-September.

He has since changed his tune and his uncalled for behavior has continued to make the Mets look smart for not bringing him back. Not to mention, New York wound up replacing Stroman with one of the best pitchers of all-time in Scherzer.

Instead of going to a contender, Stroman, 30, signed a three-year, $71 million deal, which includes an opt-out after the 2023 season, with the rebuilding Cubs. However, he just can't seem to resist the urge to keep bringing up his ex-team.

Stroman was acquired by the Mets at the 2019 trade deadline. The right-hander was with the club for 2.5 seasons (July 2019 to October 2021), but opted out during the 2020 campaign citing Covid-19 concerns.