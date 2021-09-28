Mets' Marcus Stroman 'Open To Anything' As Free Agency Decision Looms

Marcus Stroman has been one of the lone bright spots in what has been a disappointing Mets season. Find out why the pending free agent is "open to anything," including a return to the team this offseason.

NEW YORK- Marcus Stroman has been one of the few bright spots in what has turned out to be a dark season for the Mets.

Despite not pitching at all last season due to a torn calf, before opting out because of COVID, Stroman has bounced back to lead MLB with 33 starts in 2021.

Along with his impressive durability, Stroman's results on the mound haven't been too shabby either.

The right-hander picked up his team-leading 10th win of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 Game 1 doubleheader victory over the Marlins. Stroman, who has posted a 3.02 ERA across 179 innings, went five total today, allowing two-runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking two.

When asked about his upcoming free agency and if he will consider re-signing with the Mets, Stroman had this to say:

"I'm open, man. I'm open, I'm open to anything, you know what I mean? At this point in my career, I can't wait to finally be on a team where I know I'm going to be there for longer than a year," said Stroman.

"It's extremely gratifying, it took a thousand innings to get to this point, so I'm looking forward to free agency," he said. "However it might play out, I know that it's manifested and I'm just like playing out the story as it should be. There's no worries on my end and I know there will be a team or a few teams that want me, so I'm excited for the next few months."

Based off Stroman's stellar season, he has certainly set himself up for a big payday, as he will be a hot commodity on the open market this winter.

Mets manager Luis Rojas seems to agree with this sentiment as well.

"Any team would love to have Marcus Stroman because he is a great teammate, he wants the ball, we've seen he has made every start, and you have a competitor," said Rojas.

"It's tough to get the ball off of him too. He's going to be out there, and he's going to want to pitch. It's his game and he wants a decision."

Stroman also picked up the first stolen base of his career in the second inning this afternoon.

According to Stroman, prior to the game he told his teammates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker, along with manager Luis Rojas that if he got on-base, he was going to try to swipe his first bag.

And that's just how things played out after he reached base on a throwing error. Beyond his ability to pitch at a high-level, Stroman has shown freakish athleticism as well.

At this point, bringing back Stroman should be at the top of the Mets' priority list this offseason. Especially with the team's ace, Jacob deGrom (UCL sprain/partial tear in his right elbow) being a question mark heading into 2022.

However, the Mets will likely have some strong competition, which could see a bidding war in order to retain Stroman's services in the long-term.