September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search
Mets' Marcus Stroman 'Open To Anything' As Free Agency Decision Looms

Mets' Marcus Stroman 'Open To Anything' As Free Agency Decision Looms

Marcus Stroman has been one of the lone bright spots in what has been a disappointing Mets season. Find out why the pending free agent is "open to anything," including a return to the team this offseason.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Stroman has been one of the lone bright spots in what has been a disappointing Mets season. Find out why the pending free agent is "open to anything," including a return to the team this offseason.

NEW YORK- Marcus Stroman has been one of the few bright spots in what has turned out to be a dark season for the Mets.

Despite not pitching at all last season due to a torn calf, before opting out because of COVID, Stroman has bounced back to lead MLB with 33 starts in 2021.

Along with his impressive durability, Stroman's results on the mound haven't been too shabby either. 

The right-hander picked up his team-leading 10th win of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 Game 1 doubleheader victory over the Marlins. Stroman, who has posted a 3.02 ERA across 179 innings, went five total today, allowing two-runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking two.

When asked about his upcoming free agency and if he will consider re-signing with the Mets, Stroman had this to say:

"I'm open, man. I'm open, I'm open to anything, you know what I mean? At this point in my career, I can't wait to finally be on a team where I know I'm going to be there for longer than a year," said Stroman.

"It's extremely gratifying, it took a thousand innings to get to this point, so I'm looking forward to free agency," he said. "However it might play out, I know that it's manifested and I'm just like playing out the story as it should be. There's no worries on my end and I know there will be a team or a few teams that want me, so I'm excited for the next few months."

Based off Stroman's stellar season, he has certainly set himself up for a big payday, as he will be a hot commodity on the open market this winter.

Mets manager Luis Rojas seems to agree with this sentiment as well.

"Any team would love to have Marcus Stroman because he is a great teammate, he wants the ball, we've seen he has made every start, and you have a competitor," said Rojas.

"It's tough to get the ball off of him too. He's going to be out there, and he's going to want to pitch. It's his game and he wants a decision."

Stroman also picked up the first stolen base of his career in the second inning this afternoon.

According to Stroman, prior to the game he told his teammates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker, along with manager Luis Rojas that if he got on-base, he was going to try to swipe his first bag.

And that's just how things played out after he reached base on a throwing error. Beyond his ability to pitch at a high-level, Stroman has shown freakish athleticism as well.

At this point, bringing back Stroman should be at the top of the Mets' priority list this offseason. Especially with the team's ace, Jacob deGrom (UCL sprain/partial tear in his right elbow) being a question mark heading into 2022.

However, the Mets will likely have some strong competition, which could see a bidding war in order to retain Stroman's services in the long-term.

Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
News

Mets' Marcus Stroman 'Open To Anything' As Free Agency Decision Looms

just now
Mets ace Jacob deGrom received the fourth All-Star selection of his career.
News

Mets Shutdown Jacob deGrom For Rest Of Season; Noah Syndergaard Returns After 2-Year Hiatus

3 hours ago
Find out what Javier Báez and Marcus Stroman might draw in free agency.
News

Mailbag: Mets Have An Interesting Offseason On The Horizon

8 hours ago
Sep 14, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
News

Why Jeurys Familia Could Stick With Mets Beyond This Season

Sep 27, 2021
Aug 31, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs out a double during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Report: Brandon Nimmo Open To Extension Talks With Mets

8 hours ago
Aug 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) and a team trainer talk to New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis (28) after he took a hard grounder off his hand in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

Mets Place J.D. Davis On IL Ending His Injury Riddled Season

Sep 26, 2021
Mets middle infielders Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez
News

Report: Javier Báez 'Would Love To Stay' With Mets

Sep 26, 2021
Mets owner Steve Cohen
News

Why The Mets Are Worse Off After Steve Cohen's 1st-Year As Owner

Sep 26, 2021