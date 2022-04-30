Tylor Megill, Mets' Bullpen Throw Combined No-Hitter In Win Over Phillies

NEW YORK -- With the 10th anniversary of Johan Santana's no-hitter approaching on June 1, the Mets' second no-no in franchise history came via a combined effort against the Phillies on Friday, April 29. This was the club's first combined no-hitter in the team's existence.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill kicked things off with five hitless innings, before Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz finished the job by not surrendering a hit across the final four frames in a 3-0 victory. The Mets' pitching staff struck out a total of 12 batters and walked six.

Megill continued his strong start to the season with five scoreless innings on 88 pitches. The righty did not allow a hit, struck out five batters and walked three. Megill now has a 1.93 ERA across five starts in 2022.

Smith was the first man out of the bullpen in this game and tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings to go along with four strikeouts and one walk. Smith is one of eight pitchers in the league to throw at least nine innings without allowing a run this season.

Next, it was the lefty Rodriguez, who threw a scoreless inning, and walked two batters. Lugo entered with one out in the top of the eighth to get the next two men out to keep the combined no-hitter intact.

In the ninth inning, closer Edwin Diaz struck out the side to complete the no-hitter and solidify a historic night for his team.

On the other side of the ball, Jeff McNeil broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run single off Phillies starter Aaron Nola. The Mets got an additional run on a solo shot from Pete Alonso, his fourth of the year, in the bottom of the sixth off Nola. The Phillies' righty struck out nine batters in this outing, but ultimately suffered the loss.

New York tossed MLB’s first no-hitter of the season. The Mets are now 15-6 on the year, the best record in baseball.

The Mets will look to extend their franchise record to seven consecutive series wins to start the year when Taijuan Walker returns from the IL to face the Phillies on Saturday.

