Why Buck Showalter Should Be The Mets' Next Manager

It's no secret that there have been a ton of supporters around the industry that are lobbying for Buck Showalter to become the next manager of the New York Mets.

And with good reason. Showalter, 65, has 20-years of experience as a big-league manager and has managed in New York before, which makes him a perfect fit for the Mets.

He is well-respected around the game by executives, agents, coaches and players alike. And also has a knack for turning around losing teams, having done so with the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles across the past three decades.

The Mets, who have produced losing records in 10 out of the last 13 seasons, are in need of a culture change. And that's exactly the type of impact that Showalter has had on a number of clubs after taking over at the helm.

Before leading the Orioles to a 93-69 record and wild card berth in 2012, the team had not endured a winning season since 1997. From 2010-2018, Showalter led the Orioles to four winnings seasons, a .500 campaign and three playoff appearances.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has made it clear that he wants to win a World Series within 3-5 years, and that he doesn't prefer people learning on his dime. This is all the more reason for the Mets to hire an experienced candidate such as Showalter, who already knows how to handle the chaos that the New York market and media brings with it.

In Cohen's first season owning the Mets, the team went through a number of dysfunctional events, which reminded everyone of the Wilpon ownership era. If Cohen hires Showalter, he would be getting a no-nonsense leader, who wouldn't put up with certain antics. Most importantly, the Mets would be getting an adult in the room as well.

With Showalter, he wouldn't have to spend a lot of time earning respect from the Mets' clubhouse, which is now mixed with a number of young players and veteran figures. Instead, he would already come along with the reputation, as opposed to an unproven candidate who has to win the team over.

The Mets' clubhouse still needs that one-true leader who has the respect of the entire room- and that's Showalter. This was an essential aspect that the Mets were lacking last year, as Jeff McNeil and Aaron Loup told ESPN in September.

While the Mets won't come out and say it, the team chemistry eroded once things began to go south for them last summer. It also didn't help that a team filled with youngsters lost their two best players simultaneously when Cy Young frontrunner Jacob deGrom [right elbow] and shortstop Francisco Lindor [oblique] went down with injuries, which kept them out for significant periods of time following the All-Star break.

As solid of a job as now ex-manager Luis Rojas did in the first-half of 2021, holding his club together despite being ravaged by the injury bug, the second-year skipper couldn't save the Mets when they took a swan dive in the standings in the last few months of the season.

Although Showalter isn't perfect, nor has he ever managed in a World Series, but he is the right man for the job when you consider the offseason moves the Mets have made to this date.

Cohen and Eppler committed a total of $254.5 million to Max Scherzer [three-years, $130 million], Starling Marte [four-years, $78 million], Eduardo Escobar [two-years, $20 million] and Mark Canha [two-years, $26.5 million], which brought the Mets' current luxury tax payroll up to $264.3 million ahead of 2022.

And Cohen's spending spree this offseason has been reminiscent of the way late-Yankees owner George Steinbrenner used to operate. Steinbrenner is the figure that Cohen has been compared to the most since purchasing the Mets for $2.4 billion in 2020.

Ironically, Showalter has experience managing under a high pressure owner given the four seasons he spent with Steinbrenner's Yankees from 1992-1995.

During this span, the Yankees' GM was Gene "Stick" Michael, who has his hands all over the team's last dynasty from 1996-2000. Not to mention, Michael was one of the biggest influencers in Mets current general manager Billy Eppler's career. Eppler spent 11 seasons in the Yankees' organization, which was well after Michael's departure, however, the long-time executive remained involved with the team.

The Mets are clearly in win-now mode, which is why they need a win-now manager in Showalter. And as it turns out, Eppler felt the same way following the 2019 season when he was the GM of the Los Angeles Angels. At the time, Eppler wanted to bring in Showalter to be the Angels' next manager, but was overruled by team owner Arte Moreno, who went with Joe Maddon instead.

Now, Eppler is driving the Mets' managerial search himself. But that doesn't mean he hasn't received any recommendations from Cohen and one of his star players.

Max Scherzer has made it known that he prefers Showalter to be the Mets' next skipper, as multiple sources told Inside the Mets on Tuesday. And Cohen also told Eppler that he wants Showalter as well.

MLB writer Mike Marino was the first to report on Cohen's preference of Showalter.

The Mets began conducting interviews with several candidates on Dec. 6, and their current list includes Showalter, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, ex-Angels and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly and current Dodgers bench coach and ex-Mets bench coach Bob Geren. SNY first reported these names were set to speak with the Mets.

But the Mets are about to hire their fourth manager in the last five years, which is just another reason why they cannot keep taking risks with unproven up-and-comers without prior big-league managing experience.

Out of the latter names mentioned, Showalter has the best résumé of the bunch, and It's not even close. He also has a tremendous baseball IQ which has been evident in his role as an analyst on MLB Network and YES Network over the last three years.

As a result of his track record, there have been a number of ringing endorsements for Showalter throughout the baseball world as of late. Former Baltimore Orioles star center fielder, Adam Jones called him a "great fit." And longest tenured manager in Mets' history, Terry Collins said Showalter is one of the most prepared individuals he has ever been around, calling the potential hiring an "impact" move.

Showalter has not managed since he left the Baltimore Orioles following the 2018 season. And while the game has certainly changed throughout his career, that doesn't mean Showalter hasn't adapted.

“One thing about analytics is that we all question what we don’t understand," Showalter told Fangraphs back in 2018. "You need to learn, so during the spring we do Analytics for Dummies. That’s what we call it. We take our most veteran baseball people, our on-the-field lifers, and bring them upstairs to go over every analytic there is and find the [equivalent of a] .300 batting average in every one of them. We take the black cloud of unknown away from it.

“What we’ve found is that most of our veteran people go, ‘Oh, really? That’s all it is?’ They’re not demeaning it, they’re just saying, ‘Now I understand.’ Know where the .300 batting average of WAR is, and what it tells you. Just as important, what doesn’t it tell you that you have to be aware of."

The Mets have made a significant effort to build out their analytics department since Cohen took over, which started by hiring Ben Zauzmer away from the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.

As old school as Showalter might be, he still understands how important it is for the coaching staff to collaborate with the front office and analytics team.

“There’s also the environment you create," he said. "You need an environment where you’ll respect what they bring and where they’ll respect what the field personnel can bring. The best organizations are the ones that branch those together to make evaluations.

During the Mets' introductory press conference for Marte, Escobar and Canha last week, Eppler discussed the managerial search and said that the data presented to the next hire will be used as a "road map."

According to Eppler, it will be up to the manager and staff to make in-game adjustments and matchup decisions as they see fit.

In the end, the only box that Showalter doesn't check is a World Series title. But by coming to New York, he'd have a chance to punch his ticket to the Hall of Fame by winning a ring, thus fulfilling Cohen's 3-5 year goal when he purchased the team.

After interviewing Ausmus and Quatraro earlier in the week, the Mets are expected to speak with Showalter on Wednesday. As MLB Network reported, Showalter appears to be the current favorite to land the job.