Why Eduardo Escobar Is Already Looking Like A Shrewd Signing By Mets

Prior to the MLB lockout this past offseason, the Mets were particularly active on the free agent market.

The club's signings were highlighted by pitcher Max Scherzer and outfielder Starling Marte, but the additions of Mark Canha, and especially Eduardo Escobar, shouldn’t be overlooked.

Escobar signed a two-year, $20 million deal with New York on December 1, 2021 after an All-Star campaign split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers a season ago.

The acquisition of Escobar immediately gave the Mets someone who could play third base on a regular basis, with some added versatility around the infield, or even in the outfield in a pinch.

In fact, Escobar has played every position around the diamond at one point or another throughout his big league career. He even put on the catcher’s gear for one inning during the 2017 season.

Primarily, however, Escobar plays third base and has done so exclusively for the Mets so far in 2022.

While he likely won’t win any Gold Gloves at third, Escobar’s bat has been what has carried him through his career. In recent years especially, he has tapped into his power.

Since 2017 (excluding the shortened 2020 season), Escobar has hit 20+ homers each year, highlighted by a 2019 campaign where he clubbed 35. Last year between Arizona and Milwaukee, he hit 28.

The real surprise to kick off his Mets career is a newfound plate discipline.

In his first 15 games in Queens, Escobar’s walk percentage is 20 percent, which is way higher than it’s ever been in his MLB career. From 2011 to 2021, it was 6.9 percent.

So far, this aspect has paid great dividends for Escobar, who has a robust .292/.433/.542 triple across 14 games. His 1.0 fWAR is second on the team only to Francisco Lindor.

On his new and improved walk rate, Escobar said through team translator Alan Suriel that it comes with “the maturity and experience of actually being here.”

“It’s been a lot of work, working with coaches, and actually having that experience in playing and going out there with a plan,” Escobar said through Suriel. “That’s what we’ve been able to do.”

If Escobar can continue walking at a rate even close to what he’s been doing, the two-year, $20 million deal will have paid for itself.

“It’s expected," manager Buck Showalter said of Escobar's approach on Thursday. "He’s a pro. You look up pro in the dictionary, or you can look up baseball player, and he will be in one of those columns.

Beyond just his on-field performance, Escobar has also proved to be a caring teammate. Recently, he took upwards of 70 teammates, coaches and staffers out to the Fogo de Chao restaurant where he picked up the entire bill.

The Mets are off to a cool 11-4 start, and with an influx of new players to complement the incumbent ones, things seem to be jiving well and equating to results.

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall)