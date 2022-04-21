Taijuan Walker Nearing Return To Mets' Rotation But Team May Have To Wait A Bit Longer

NEW YORK -- The Mets are inching closer to getting one of their starting pitchers back from the 10-day injured list.

Right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker (right shoulder bursitis) tossed a rehab start in Jupiter, Fla. as part of extended spring training on Wednesday. The hurler went three innings and struck out seven batters.

According to manager Buck Showalter, Walker is "around the corner" after his outing went "really well."

"His stuff was encouraging too," Showalter said prior to the Mets' series finale with the Giants on Thursday afternoon.

Walker will rejoin the Mets in Arizona for the beginning of their six-game road trip with the Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.

However, Walker might still require an additional rehab start in order to be further stretched out on the mound.

In Walker's absence, lefty David Peterson has stepped up and pitched well as of late. Peterson's first start of the season resulted in 4 1/3 scoreless innings in the Mets' 5-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Easter Sunday. The 26-year-old is scheduled to take the hill in the Mets' series opener in Arizona on Friday.

