Washington Nationals May Be Headed for Their Lowest Win Total Since 2009
The Washington Nationals are definitely riding the struggle bus this year, especially as of late. They sit below .400 at 38-58 and are dead last in the National League East (17 games out of first behind the Philadelphia Phillies).
Dating back to 1969, when the Nationals were still the Montreal Expos, they have only had five seasons where they have won less than 40% of their games on the season (three since becoming the Nationals) per Baseball Reference. Their worst season to date was the very first (‘69) after losing 52 games on the season (.320 winning percentage).
They transitioned as the Washington Nationals in 2005, and they shortly had back-to-back years with 59 losses in ‘08 and ‘09.
Since 2020 the Nats have had four seasons where they finished last in their division. The other season? Fourth (2024). Now they are on track to do the same.
At the pace they are going, they will be lucky to hit 64 wins on the season. If their pace worsens (like it has been) the Nats will post their fourth 100-loss season in four seasons.
Since June 1, they have gone 9-27 and were one of the few to not post double-digit wins in June. During this stretch, they have been swept five times, two of which have come in July already.
Their most positive note that they have had since June 1 is a series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers which came in the first week of July. They’re 3-12 to start the month and the All-Star break could be a great time for them to reset.
Washington will start off the stretch after the break at home against the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds. The Padres weren’t one of their sweeps last month, but the Nats still lost the series 1-2.
Now one would think they’d be better off at home, but their record says otherwise. They have actually won more games on the road this year. The Nationals will have to have quite the turn around if they hope to get above .400.
