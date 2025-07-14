Nationals Reached New Level of Futility Right Before the All Star Break
The 2025 MLB All-Star break has finally arrived, and every team across the league is taking the much-needed reprieve to assess where they stand heading into the home stretch over the next couple of months.
A number of teams currently find themselves in very good shape, while many others have long since realized their campaign is unlikely to end in any sort of postseason glory.
Among that second group are the Washington Nationals, who have been one of the worst teams in the entire National League yet again this year.
Outside of their promising crop of young stars, the Nationals have had very few positives to reflect on over the past several months.
Even this past Sunday's MLB draft was somewhat overshadowed by Washington's latest abysmal performance on the field in their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Nationals were walloped yet again by the Brewers, 8-1, for another brutal sweep. They have now lost eight of their last nine games.
This loss also carried more weight than many of the others Washington has suffered, since it moved them to 20 games below .500 for the first time this season.
For a team that's become so accustomed to failure over the past several years, this latest benchmark of futility isn't exactly uncharted territory, but it does serve as further proof of just how lost the franchise appears to be.
They sacked two of the architects of their 2019 World Series triumph earlier in July, and now they're entering the All-Star break 20 games underwater with seemingly no real sense of direction.
Sure, having the first overall pick in their organization is something that could source of optimism, but even that feels hollow given the current state of affairs the Nationals find themselves in and how much heat they have taken for that selection.
It's clear that this has become yet another lost campaign for Washington, and things are only likely to get worse given the current vacuum at the top of the organization.
At the rate they're currently going, 20-games under .500 could end up looking like a miracle for the Nationals come season's end.
