Nationals First Overall Pick Eli Willits Has Star Potential If This Aspect Develops
It has been a disappointing first half of the season for the Washington Nationals, who came into the year with some expectations of improvement.
Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have been one of the worst teams in baseball, and their rebuild doesn’t appear close to being completed.
While there have been some bright spots like CJ Abrams, James Wood, and MacKenzie Gore, it hasn’t translated to more wins for the franchise.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, they will again be sellers.
More News: Nationals Would Be Making Massive Mistake if They Trade Their Ace
Washington has been trying to stockpile young talent, but the results have been hit or miss.
Recently, they caught a significant break when they won the first overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft. With Day 1 taking place on July 13, the Nationals surprised many when they picked Eli Willits at No. 1 over presumed position player option Ethan Holliday and pitcher Kade Anderson.
Due to the recent firing of general manager Mike Rizzo, the Nationals were a wild card heading into the draft, and that was on display with this pick that sent a ripple effect down the draft board.
More News: Nationals Choose Eli Willits With First Overall Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
Even though the selection of Willits might have been a surprise, there is quite a bit to like about his game.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the new first overall pick.
“He’s a plus defender at short already and might end up better than that, while his swing is short and compact, aimed at putting the ball in play, without much loft or impact right now ... His contact skills and overall feel for the game are separating tools. He wasn’t first or second on my board, but he does have the upside of a potential star who anchors the infield for years.”
At just 17 years old, he is still growing, but a potential concern could be that he will lack power.
If that aspect comes along, he could be a superstar with the ability to do virtually everything else on the field well.
However, Law isn't sold on that happening.
"... although I think he’ll top out at 45 (below-average) power," he added.
More News: Nationals Give Their Superstar Outfielder His First-Ever Day Off
Still, there is plenty to like about Willits with his all-around game and ability to put the ball into play on a consistent basis.
What makes the pick quite interesting is the position that he plays. Abrams was an All-Star in 2024 and figured to be a building block for the franchise. So if Willits ends up developing and reaching his ceiling, he could take over at the position and force Abrams to play elsewhere.
That will be a potential problem down the road, but Washington’s new regime will be hoping their first pick will be a star.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.