Industry Was Shocked by Nationals' Selection of Eli Willits in MLB Draft
The Washington Nationals were considered a wild card team heading into the 2025 MLB draft after making major leadership changes when they decided to move on from general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez.
The team’s recent track record warranted a regime change due to their significant on-field losses, but the timing was particularly noteworthy.
Firing decision-makers so close to the MLB draft and just weeks ahead of the trade deadline was head-scratching.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the team, many analysts and fans thought they had narrowed down who the Nationals would be targeting with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
Naturally, Washington threw everyone for a loop, selecting prep shortstop Eli Willits with the first pick.
With no clear-cut prospect emerging as the legitimate No. 1-ranked player, it was going to be a crapshoot at the top of the draft, with many speculating the Nationals selected Willits because they could sign him to an under-slot valuation.
It was a decision that shocked everyone.
“I was stunned on both accounts. Though there was definitely some uncertainty around the Nationals' approach, especially since the firing of GM Mike Rizzo, I didn't see anybody, anywhere, projecting Willits to be their choice at No. 1 overall,” wrote Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.
Committed to play at the University of Oklahoma, Willits’ representatives and the Nationals are going to hammer out a deal to get him to forgo his college eligibility and begin his professional career.
The third-youngest prospect ever selected No. 1 overall, he is a switch-hitter with an elite hit tool who is also lauded for the motor that he possesses.
However, this is a major risk for a Washington franchise that is facing another reset with only three building blocks in left fielder James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore.
Willits will need time to develop and reach his potential, which the Nationals could buy more of depending on who they use the saved money on later in the draft.
