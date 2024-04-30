Baltimore Orioles Floated as Possible Landing Spot for Two-Time World Series Winner
The first-place Baltimore Orioles came away with an impressive win over the New York Yankees on Monday night. Entering the season, expectations were at an all-time high for the AL East winners in 2023. Nearly 30 games into the season, they've proven to be just as good as they were last year.
With the way they've played, the front office is bound to make a few moves around the deadline. Whether if it's just for pitching or not remains to be seen, but the Orioles are well positioned to land whoever becomes available as they have arguably the best farm system in baseball.
MLB Trade Rumors flirted with a potential addition for Baltimore, naming them a suitor for a player who hasn't been linked to them yet.
Darragh McDonald listed the Orioles as a landing spot for Alex Bregman if he gets traded. Bregman, playing some of the worst baseball in his career to start the season, would be an excellent addition if he can get back on track.
The 30-year-old has been a massive reason for the success the Houston Astros have found in recent seasons. However, his .216/.287/.268 slash line with zero home runs is a bit concerning.
Bregman's coming off a season where he hit 25 home runs and slashed .262/.363/.441 in 161 games.
The New Mexico native has been too good for too long to disregard after 97 at-bats, so it'd be a wise decision for Baltimore to think about making a move for him if he becomes available.
A two-time All-Star, Bregman will hit free agency at the end of the 2025 season. Given the way the Astros have played, it's fair to question what they'll do with him in terms of a contract.
It's uncertain what Houston's plans are at the deadline as it's been a terrible start for an organization that hasn't struggled in nearly a decade.
If it continues, there's a real chance Bregman and others are moved.