Baltimore Orioles Closer Reaches Historic Milestone
The Baltimore Orioles' 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners at Camden Yards featured several Orioles stars doing what they do best.
On offense, Gunnar Henderson led off with his MLB-leading 15th home run (his third straight game with a homer) while Colton Cowser notched three hits. On the mound, Corbin Burnes was his usual dominant self, matching his season high with 11 strikeouts and yielding just one run over six innings. Craig Kimbrel closed the door in the ninth, striking out two in a scoreless inning en route to his ninth save of the season.
The game was an important milestone for Kimbrel, marking his 800th career relief appearance. That ties former closer Francisco Cordero for 43rd on the all-time list.
Kimbrel's milestone is a testament to both his longevity and excellence.
The hard-throwing righty is now in his 15th season and has played for eight different teams, showing impressive staying power and durability. He's also remained effective into his mid-30s, making his ninth All-Star team last year with the Philadelphia Phillies at age 35.
Despite some low points, he's still been effective for the Orioles, going 4-1 with a 3.43 ERA and nine saves this season as his 36th birthday approaches.
Assuming he stays healthy, maintains his current pace, and avoids any more major rough patches, Kimbrel will likely end the season with around 70 relief appearances, which would add another 50 to his career total. That would move him up to 33rd on the all-time list with a chance to pass Billy Wagner who sits at No. 32.
Once Kimbrel breaks his tie with Cordero, next up will be Bob Wickman at 807 career appearances.
Given Kimbrel's age and the mileage on his arm, Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde would be wise to avoid overusing him during the regular season, especially given the way he fell apart in last year's playoffs.
Records are fun, but the Orioles need to make sure he still has enough gas in the tank to get through October.