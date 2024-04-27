Baltimore Orioles Rename Press Box After Legendary Sportswriter
The Baltimore Orioles haven't made a lot of major changes to Camden Yards since it opened in 1992, but then again, they haven't had to. Many fans agree that it's one of the best ballparks in baseball, so if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Before Saturday's game against the Oakland A's, however, the Orioles made a small but notable alteration to their home park, renaming the press box in honor of sportswriter Jim Henneman.
It's a long overdue tribute to someone who's been associated with the team for almost its entire existence. Few people, if any, have seen more O's games than Henneman. By his count, it's more than 5,000.
Henneman began covering the team in 1958, only four years after the franchise relocated from St. Louis and changed its name from the Browns to Orioles.
Baltimore wasn't very good then, but it was on the rise. It had a young 21-year-old named Brooks Robinson at the hot corner, and more talent was on the way.
Within a few years, stars like Boog Powell, Frank Robinson and Jim Palmer had arrived, transforming the Orioles into a powerhouse. With Earl Weaver running the show, Baltimore replaced the New York Yankees as the team to beat in the American League in the 1960s and 70s.
The good times continued to roll into the 1980s, with Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray leading the Orioles to another championship in 1983. The 1990s saw the opening of Camden Yards and Ripken set the record for most consecutive games played. The 2000s were rough, but Baltimore returned to contention in the 2010s and is now arguably the best team in baseball.
Henneman has been there the entire time as a writer and official scorekeeper, the lone constant in over a half-century of highs and the lows. Talk about longevity.
He's done it all with a smile, through good times and bad, remaining upbeat, friendly and approachable. For decades, he's been a warm, calming and steady presence in the press box, always there with a kind greeting.
Henneman has seen thousands of Orioles games through the years, but the number of friends he's made along the way is probably even higher.