Is Baltimore Orioles Closer Already Broken?

How bad have Craig Kimbrel's last 6 games been? Let's look...



• needed 110 pitches in 3.1 innings.



• just 56 pitches (51%) have been strikes.



• allowed a run in 5 games (7 runs total).



• converted 3 of 6 save opportunities.



• allowed 7 hits and 8 walks - a 4.50 WHIP. pic.twitter.com/SKiZZ21qL3