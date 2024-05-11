Watch Baltimore Orioles Owner Take Over Camden Yards Splash Zone
No, Baltimore Orioles David Rubenstein doesn’t need to work that hard to endear himself to fans. But that doesn’t mean he’s not hustling.
The 74-year-old Baltimore native, who led the ownership group that took over the team in late March, took his turn leading the Splash Zone at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday night.
The Splash Zone is in left field and fans that sit there are sprayed with a water hose to celebrate big plays. On Friday, Rubenstein did the spraying in the bottom of the second inning as the Orioles scored two runs on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Rubenstein took over the hose for an inning on the same night the O’s gave away Mr. Splash bobbleheads. With Rubenstein in the Splash Zone, the Orioles are 1-0, as they went on to win, 4-2.
Orioles social media chronicled the team owner’s time in the Splash Zone.
During an interview with Apple TV+ reporter Tricia Whitaker, Rubenstein joked that “It cost me 1.6 billion dollars to be able to be Mr. Splash.”
After the game, Rubenstein took to social media to thank Orioles fans for the experience.
.@Orioles fans...yesterday showed me that private equity is not, after all, the highest calling of mankind...it's owning an @MLB team. I am grateful for your support and enthusiasm. We are truly in this together. Go O's!!
Rubenstein agreed to acquire the team from the Angelos family in January for $1.725 billion, a sale that was approved by Major League Baseball just before Opening Day in Baltimore. That enabled Rubenstein and his ownership group to fully participate in activities that day, including buying a round of drinks for O’s fans at a local bar.
In the original agreement Rubenstein and his group received 40% of the team and he assumed the team’s leadership position. John Angelos remained with the team as a senior advisor.
With the passing of Angelos family patriarch and former owner Peter Angelos, Rubenstein and his partners can acquire up to 30% more of the team.