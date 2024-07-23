Baltimore Orioles Skipper Hints at Shocking Trade Possibility
The Baltimore Orioles are 60-39 at this point in the season and have shown very few weaknesses all season long. Right now, they're one of the top favorites to win the World Series.
Offensively, the Orioles have been elite. They have a stacked lineup that is more than capable of putting up runs in bunches each and every game.
From a pitching perspective, Baltimore has been very good. There are some improvements that could be made to both the rotation and bullpen, but they have enough to compete at a very high level.
All of that being said, the MLB trade deadline is coming up on July 30th. The Orioles are widely expected to be busy and aggressive in trying to add talent.
Of course, with a big trade to acquire more talent comes shipping talent out. Baltimore will have to part ways with a key prospect or two if they want to make a sizable trade.
In a recent quote shared by Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun, Hyde seemed to hint that outfielder Kyle Stowers could be moved ahead of the deadline.
“Kyle’s going to get a chance to be an everyday Major League player here at some point, either with us or with somebody else. Who knows? You never know what this game is gonna bring, but he’s putting himself in great position.”
Not very often does a manager seemingly admit that his team could trade a certain player.
Stowers, a 26-year-old outfielder, has played in 19 games this season for the Orioles. He has hit .306/.297/.500 to go along with a home run and nine RBI.
He has appeared in 53 games at the Triple-A level this season, batting .235/.317/.554 and has hit 17 home runs and chipped in 49 RBI.
Teams around the league would likely have high interest in an MLB-ready outfielder who is 26 years of age. Stowers could be the centerpiece of a fairly large trade.
It will be interesting to see what the trade deadline has in store for Baltimore. They could use some extra pitching talent in order to increase their chances of winning a championship. Stowers could be a piece that helps them get that help.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about the Orioles this week. The trade deadline is almost here and fans should expect a lot of action in Baltimore.