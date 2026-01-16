How the Mets' Bo Bichette signing impacts the Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles already got their two big sluggers this offseason in Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward, so they weren't in on Bo Bichette.

But Bichette signing a three-year, $126 million deal with the New York Mets could actually impact the Orioles' pursuit of a starting pitcher: Framber Valdez.

The Mets and Orioles have been the two teams that have been most linked to Valdez in free agency. Now with the Mets adding Bichette, it likely means that they're out on Valdez or at least have a lesser chance at signing him, which paves the way for Baltimore to swoop in.

The Orioles already lost out on left-handed starter Ranger Suarez earlier in the week, who signed with the Boston Red Sox for five-years, $130 million. If they don't land an arm on the trade market, Valdez seems like a match made in heaven for the Orioles.

Valdez would come in and immediately be the ace of the Orioles' starting rotation, pairing him with Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, Dean Kremer and Zach Eflin.

Valdez is coming off a season where he compiled a 13-11 record, 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 187 strikeouts and a 3.8 bWAR in 192 innings and 31 starts for the Houston Astros.

The lefty has made the All-Star team twice in his career and has been one of the most consistent starters in all of baseball dating back to the 2021 season. Valdez, 32, will likely command a long-term deal in free agency.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias has had a strong offseason so far, bringing in Alonso, Ward, Baz, Eflin, Ryan Helsley and Andrew Kittredge. The last thing on the Orioles' wishlist is and must be a frontline starting pitcher.

Beyond Valdez

If not Valdez, Baltimore could pivot by signing right-hander Zac Gallen who is also still available. However, he is the lesser of the last two frontline options remaining on the market.

Gallen had a down year for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025 in which he posted a 13-15 record, 4.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 175 strikeouts and a 1.1 bWAR in 192 innings and 33 starts.

Gallen, 30, made the All-Star team back in 2023 in a year that he went 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts across 210 innings for Arizona.

For his career, Gallen holds a 3.58 ERA in 176 starts.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles